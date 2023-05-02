Lady Scots finish 12-0 in conference play for first-time ever

LAURINBURG — After falling to Richmond in last season’s regular-season finale and coming up one game short of sweeping the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the Lady Scots had another chance to rewrite the books Monday night.

And when history was on the line, the Lady Scots softball team (15-3, 12-0 SAC) wasted no time accomplishing it, doing so in dramatic fashion against the Richmond Raiders (11-6, 8-4 SAC).

On senior night, when a team’s highest upperclassmen are celebrated, it was the freshman, Kinsey Hamilton, who came up with the Lady Scots’ biggest play of the night, as she doubled on a line drive to bring home two runs, then, scored herself, after an error by Richmond catcher Macy Steen, to help the Lady Scots win 10-0 in five innings and go undefeated in conference play for the first-time since 2011, when they finished 7-0.

“It just felt like, if we do what we know to do, we can control the game,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “We stayed very small-headed, not big-headed; no cockiness to it at all. They’re (the Lady Scots) the ones that jumped on the bandwagon about two weeks ago, when they realized they had a chance to play for perfection.”

Hamilton, who’s the ninth batter in the lineup, led the Lady Scots in RBI with four, in hits with two, and tied the team-high in runs with two. She discussed how she felt and what her plan was when she was at the plate for, what would be, the final at bat of the night.

“Really, I wasn’t thinking about winning the game,” Hamilton said. “I was thinking about getting a hit, scoring runs for my team, and just really trying to help them out; even if I got out, I was just looking to get an RBI to help my team out.”

But after her hit, as she was running the base paths, Hamilton realized she had a chance to score.

“It felt exciting,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a position like that before. I didn’t even really know it was the winning run until everybody started jumping and screaming.”

The Lady Scots opened up the scoring in the second inning, after Avery Stutts, Natalie Smith, Carleigh McKeithan, and Hamilton all scored a run to make the score 4-0.

But the Lady Scots quickly went three up, three down in the third, which prompted Romaine to have a discussion with his team.

“I told them after the third inning…I said ‘look girls, four runs ain’t gonna win this,’” Romaine said. ‘“We’ve got to continue to put the ball in play, score some runs, put some pressure on the pitching, on the defense.’ And they answered the bell.”

Despite a scoreless fourth, the Lady Scots packed in the final six runs of the game in the fifth, as Dawson Blue, Madison Dixon, and Sydnee Dial all brought in runs before Hamilton’s game-winning at bat.

Lindsay Locklear, McKeithan, Dixon, and Dial each had a hit for the Lady Scots; McKeithan recorded two RBI, while Locklear and Dixon both had one apiece.

Richmond had just one hit in the contest, which was from Steen.

Quston Leviner suffered the loss for the Raiders, allowing 10 runs (four earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Dial pitched all five innings for the Lady Scots, picking up the win.

Romaine talked about Dial, one of his seniors, and her performance in the pitcher’s circle.

“They’ve (Richmond) got a good hitting lineup, Sydnee (Dial) just kept them at bay tonight and kept them off-balance,” Romaine said. “Of course, with her being the senior pitcher tonight, I gave it to her, I said ‘hey, it’s senior night, it’s your game.’ She pitched great tonight.”

Romaine also discussed his other two seniors, Smith and McKeithan, and what they’ve meant to his program over the last four years.

“Natalie’s been a joy,” Romaine said. “She’s always been under pressure playing for her dad, who’s a coach (assistant coach Neil Smith), so always carrying that little weight and extra pressure. She’s always been big for us when we’ve needed her to, putting the ball in play, putting the ball down on a bunt, whatever it would be we needed her to, she would do it.”

“Carleigh…(a) success story,” Romaine said. “From her situation she had going on last year with her health, and to recover and come back and earn a spot starting, and she put some balls in play for us tonight and scored some runs tonight also.”

The Lady Scots are the No. 1 seed for the SAC tournament and will host No. 4 Lee County in the second round Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Romaine said he believes the Yellow Jackets, who played the Lady Scots to a 1-0 result on April 25, will be a difficult test for his team.

“They’ve got a great pitcher coming back; Savanna (Mullins) is a great pitcher, man,” Romaine said. “She kept us off-balance last year. Here, we got on her early and kind of broke her spirit; up there last week, she controlled the strike zone on us. To hold us to 1-0, any pitcher who does that is a good, good pitcher. She scares me, she worries me, so we’re gonna do some things in practice to prepare for her but we’ve got a great pitcher with her coming back in here Wednesday night.”

