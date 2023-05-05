LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints (9-1) defeated White Plains Christian (1-8) by a final of 14-1 in the opening round of the playoffs on senior night Friday.

Senior pitcher Carston Cline pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, picking up his third win on the season.

Senior center fielder Russell Thompson hit a two-run homer and senior third baseman Anthony Taylor went 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.

The Saints play in the second round at Rockwell Christian on Monday.

In other action, the Lady Saints softball team won 17-3 over Calvary Christian in Kings. Senior pitcher Morgan McMillan went the distance for the win. She picked up her third win as the girls are on a three-game winning streak going into the playoffs on May 11.