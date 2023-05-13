LAURINBURG — A momentous start, another strong showing by Avery Stutts in the pitcher’s circle, and a stellar performance from Addison Johnson propelled the No. 2 Lady Scots softball team (19-3) to a 3-1 victory over the defending 3A state champions, the No. 15 Eastern Alamance Eagles (13-9), in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A East playoffs Friday night.

“We knew we had to be focused on everything,” Romaine said. “We did aggressive extra stuff on defense, we worked on situations that we haven’t really been in this year a lot in practice the last two days. And a couple of those situations actually happened tonight in the game so it paid off for us and our defense held up.”

The Lady Scots took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a Lindsay Locklear RBI hit brought in Johnson from third; Johnson added the second Lady Scots run of the game in the third inning when she stole third base, then was able to get home after the Eagles threw the ball out of play.

Johnson, the Lady Scots’ lead off hitter, finished the night a team-best 2-for-3 hitting the ball after going 3-for-18 at the plate in her previous five games.

“The past couple games, I’ve been in a slump,” Johnson said. “I’ve just been up there trying to swing as hard as I can. These past practices, I’ve just been focusing on seeing eye to the ball, hands to the ball, and just not over swinging and not overthinking and just getting up there and doing my thing.”

It didn’t take long for Eastern Alamance to get on the board after Johnson’s pair of runs though, as a Kayden Manning RBI single to center field would score Rebecca Alston from third.

“I said ‘one run, two runs ain’t gonna win this game; we’ve got to continue to hit the ball, we’ve got to continue to put pressure on the pitcher continue to put pressure on the team,’” Romaine said. “We’ve got to find ways to score; we still left two runners in scoring position a couple innings that we should have scored some more runs on.”

Overall, the Lady Scots left four runners stranded on either second or third base in the game, including one in the fifth; but, the Lady Scots were able to go back up by two runs in the inning thanks to Dawson Blue scoring in the same fashion as their previous run from Johnson, which was enough to close out the game.

“They’re a great team,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said on Eastern Alamance. “We knew they were gonna be great coming in, we just challenged them.”

Carleigh McKeithan, Sydnee Dial, Stutts, and Blue each finished with a hit for the Lady Scots, and Lindsay Locklear recorded the only RBI.

Stutts pitched a complete game and received the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

While he mentioned using both Stutts and Dial in the same game at pitcher throughout the playoffs, Romaine hasn’t done so up to this point.

He explained his reasoning behind not doing it yet after the game.

“Avery, her pitch count was down, she was pitching fine,” Romaine said. “Where we were at in the lineup and what they had done, that part of the lineup in the sixth and seventh inning we were facing hadn’t been productive against us so we rode her on out. But they know we’ll short leash them after three or four innings and bring the other one in cause I don’t feel like we lose anything going from one to the other.”

Eastern Alamance’s Aryanna Parker started and finished the game at pitcher, allowing two earned runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts, taking the loss.

Alston led the Eagles with two hits and Manning had the lone RBI.

The Lady Scots move on to the third round where they’ll host the No. 7 South Central Falcons Tuesday night at 7 p.m. after the Falcons squeezed past No. 10 Currituck County 6-5 Friday night.

“About two or three weeks ago, something about them (South Central) caught my eye,” Romaine said. “(I) didn’t even know they were gonna be nowhere near us in the playoffs in the bracket set up but that is one good program. They play in an area up there where they do a lot of traveling to pick some teams up. They play some good teams up there so I’m gonna expect really a hard-fought game Tuesday night.”

