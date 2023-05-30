Optimist results for May 29

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Johnson Brothers Construction played Harley’s Tuxedo.

Lucas Sales & Service played Scotland Bling.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Outback Motorsports def. Edward Jones 8-3.

Leading hitter: Baxley.

WKND Warrior tied with White’s Jewelry 6-6.

Leading hitters: WKND Warrior- Carter Locklear, White’s Jewelry- Wesley Clark.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Quality Oil def. Hasty Realty 10-0.

Leading hitters: Quality Oil- Ryder Hunt, Hasty Realty- Jaden Woods.

Pizza Inn def. Dunbar Insurance 12-0.

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Cooper Williams, Dunbar Insurance- Denim Quick.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Laurel Hill Fire Dept. def. Nic’s Pic Kwik 6-3.

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire Dept.- Drew, Rylan, Will, Nic’s Pic Kwic- Barrett, Billy, Mason.

Sheriff’s Dept. lost to Marty Wright Home Sales 5-4.

Leading hitters: Sheriff’s Dept.- Jaiden, Kaison, Jett, Marty Wright Home Sales- Kameron, Patrick, Colin.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Weichert Realty def. Scotland Healthcare 12-5.

Leading hitters: Weichert Realty- Millie Lewis, Scotland Healthcare- Ella Quick.

Railroad Bar and Grill tied with Gibson Oil 8-8.

Leading hitters: Railroad Bar and Grill- no leading hitter, Gibson Oil- Sara Killough.