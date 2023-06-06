Optimist results for June 5
Note: First night of postseason tournament.
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Johnson Brothers Construction played Harley’s Tuxedo.
Lucas Sales & Service played Scotland Bling.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Quality Equipment def. WEKND Warriors 4-3.
Leading hitters: Quality Equipment- Knox Liles and Noah Thorpe, WEKND Warriors- Brantley Hatcher, Bradley Hatcher, and Kayson Chavis.
Edward Jones def. Outback Motorsports 7-6.
Leading hitters: Edward Jones- Carter McNeil, Outback Motorsports- Tucker.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Hasty Realty def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 5-4.
Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Micah McKenzie, McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille- Jase Locklear.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Sheriff’s Dept. 11-7.
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto Sales- AC, Ayden, and Bryson, Sheriff’s Dept.- Aiden, Jaiden, and Landon.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Weichert Realty def. Railroad Bar and Grill 8-4.
Leading hitters: Weichert Realty- Millie Lewis, Railroad Bar and Grill- Zoe Chavis.
Scotland Healthcare def. Gibson Oil 10-9.
Leading hitters: Scotland Heathcare- Bella Hale and Erin Sellers, Gibson Oil- Sara Killough.