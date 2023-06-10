What a year it was.

With all the close finishes and tight games that Scotland High School athletic teams were a part of, being a Scots fan definitely didn’t lack excitement.

So, I decided to reminisce on all the articles I’ve written and games I’ve attended, and choose the top five Scotland games of the 2022-23 season that I covered and write about why they were my favorites, which are listed below in chronological order. There were plenty of games that could have made this list but these are my personal best because of my experiences at them and how memorable they were to me.

Football — Scotland at Richmond (Oct. 28)

This game was an experience I’ll never forget.

While I was waiting for the Scots to make their way out of their tunnel pregame and stood on the 30-yard line, I soaked in the electrifying atmosphere. I’ve been to more than a handful of Scotland vs. Richmond football games but to be there next to the players and coaches is something that words could never do justice to.

Being on the field when Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle caught the eventual game-winning two-point conversion on a “Philly Special” play call was something I’ll always remember. And being front and center when Scotland defensive back Gabe Jones intercepted the ball with 44 seconds remaining to take away any shot of Richmond coming back is a memory I won’t forget, either.

With the Scots winning 22-21, it would give them the momentum booster they needed heading into the playoffs. But their state title run would come up short, which is the next game on my list.

Football — Scotland at Terry Sanford (Nov. 10)

In all of the high school games I’ve went to throughout my lifetime, this was the craziest one of them all.

With just two seconds on the game clock and the Scots ahead 55-52, Terry Sanford quarterback Jaylen Wright launched the ball from the Scotland 35-yard line, where it would be tipped in the end zone by a pair of Scotland defenders and caught by Terry Sanford’s Patrick Shook as time expired. Shook’s catch shocked those on the Scotland sideline and the distant celebratory screams and yells by Terry Sanford’s players, coaches, and fans were the only sounds that I could hear.

A video of the Hail Mary play that I recorded made it’s way onto national media outlets that included Hudl and MaxPreps. To watch the team I’ve covered all season long lose the way they did in the playoffs is something that’ll always remain with me.

The game didn’t just feature a crazy finish though; it also had some wild stats. Scotland running back Zay Jones went for 323 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries that night and Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle was 5 of 8 for 191 yards and three scores.

Men’s basketball — Pinecrest at Scotland (Feb. 3)

After Scotland forward Lamonte Cousar hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer to give the Scots a 67-65 win over the Pinecrest Patriots in a matchup earlier in the week, Cousar made another splash in a rematch of the two teams by scoring hitting 1,000 career points and scoring 38 points in an 81-78 victory for the Scots.

But it took every bit of that, and then some, for Scotland to pull out the win.

The game went into overtime with both teams tied at 71 after Cousar hit a 3 with 15 seconds remaining. Pinecrest guard Will Stites seemed to hit the game-winning shot coming out of a Patriots timeout — but he was called out of bounds on the shot, resulting in a turnover.

In overtime, Pinecrest never led but Scotland’s largest lead was only three on two separate occasions. A final layup at the horn by Scotland’s Jonathan Graham would seal the win for the Scots after a miscommunication defensively by Pinecrest.

The Patriots seemed as if they couldn’t miss from 3-point range in the game as the Patriots made 15 total 3s in that game, with Stites making nine of them.

After the game, Scotland coach Michael Malpass grabbed a microphone and spoke to the fans in attendance, thanking them for their support and creating an energetic atmosphere, before he congratulated Cousar on his career milestone of 1,000 points.

With all the celebrating that happened, it was definitely a long night of work for me as I didn’t get back to my office until well after 10 p.m. to start writing up both the men’s and women’s games. But it was well worth it for a Scotland performance that had a storybook ending.

Baseball — St. Pauls at Scotland (March 30)

Technically, this game shouldn’t of made my list because it wasn’t the game that I covered on the night it happened — as I was doing Lady Scots softball that night — but after that game concluded, I made my way over to McCoy Field to get some photos and provide some updates on Twitter. I thought it would end up being a short stay and would be there an hour at most. I was wrong.

As I got out of my truck and walked through the front gate, I saw that the score was 10-4 in favor of St. Pauls in the bottom of the fifth. When I checked the score as I was leaving the Scotland softball field though, it was 10-0. The Scots had marched back, and continued to do so after I arrived, to avoid the 10-run rule finish by scoring 10 runs in the inning and tying the game at 10-all.

In the top of the sixth, St. Pauls would add three runs to increase their lead — but the Scots would do the same in the bottom-half of the inning. A scoreless seventh from both teams pushed the game into extra innings and it would remain that way up until the 10th inning.

With the game pushing into the 11 o’clock hour after a 7 p.m. start, the Scots would win the game in the bottom of the 10th — on a walk.

Yep, you read that right.

The Scots won on a walk-off walk after they loaded the bases and Alex Hatcher was brought in from third for the game-winning run on a Turner Bounds walk.

The unpredictability of this game is what made it one of the best this year, and despite the way it ended, the Scots still pulled off a miraculous comeback with the game on the fringe of being over.

Softball — Richmond at Scotland (May 1)

The Lady Scots were in the same position a year ago in their final Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season matchup against Richmond — 11-0 in conference play with one more win needed to sweep the SAC for the first-time ever. Last year, they couldn’t finish the job, falling 2-1 against the Raiders on a walk-off home run by Makayla Parks in the seventh inning.

This season though, the Lady Scots lunged at the opportunity to finish perfect in conference play by defeating Richmond 10-0 in five innings. The way the game ended may be just as special as the win was, however.

Freshman Kinsey Hamilton, who was the ninth batter in the lineup, went up to bat as the game-winning run with the score 7-0 and two runners on base. Hamilton would put the ball in play on a line drive and bring in both baserunners before an error by Richmond catcher Macy Steen led to Hamilton getting home to win the game for the Lady Scots.

The Lady Scots celebrated with Hamilton after she scored and, then, began cleaning up after Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine talked with the team.

Thinking about the play that Hamilton made brought me back to something that Romaine said a lot throughout the season, that his girls don’t get nervous in big situations.

That moment showed me not even the freshmen do.

The Lady Scots 10-run ruled Richmond in all three times the teams met each other this year.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.