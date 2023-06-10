Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Scotch Meadows Country Club hosted the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday. The tournament started at roughly 9 a.m. and was won by Mac McIntyre, Jim Whitley, Donald Barringer, and James Jackson with a score of 19 under par.

Jim Whitley, left, and James Jackson, right, take a picture with trophies after helping their team win the Third Annual Scotland County First Responder Golf Outing on Saturday at Scotch Meadows Country Club. Mac McIntyre and Donald Barringer were also a part of the winning team but were not pictured.