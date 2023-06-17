Larry Lee talks to his Crest players on the sideline during a game where he coached at Crest High School in Shelby.

LAURINBURG — A career that’s included coaching football at seven different high schools across North and South Carolina, including two stints at Scotland, has come to a close for Larry Lee.

Lee, who was primarily an assistant throughout his career, recently announced his retirement from coaching after 50 years.

“It’s just been a wonderful ride for me, it really has,” Lee said. “But I thought it was a good time to finally stop on the merry-go-round and get off the ride.”

Lee’s most recent stop was at Scotland, where he’d coached at since 2020. He was also a member of the Scotland coaching staff from 2003-10 under head coach Mark Barnes.

While he had been a defensive coach ever since he began coaching in 1973, Lee was asked by Barnes if he’d be willing to work with other positions.

“He (Barnes) talked to me and said ‘can you come to my house after practice one day? I need to talk to you,’” Lee said. “The first thing I thought is what the heck have I done? But he said ‘would you consider going to offense?’ He had an opening and he said ‘you have the personality that I think can get along with the people.’ And from pretty much then, I did offense and special teams.”

Ever since seventh grade, Lee knew he wanted to be involved with teaching and coaching. He attended Shenandoah College for a year to play baseball, then transferred to Appalachian State Teachers College (now known as Appalachian State University) to get his teaching degree.

Clio High School in Marlboro County, South Carolina was where Lee got his first teaching and coaching job coming out of college. However, after leaving the school and teaching at Avalon Academy in Dillon, South Carolina for two years, he returned to Marlboro County — but for a job at McColl High School.

Clyde Parrish, who was the head football coach at McColl at the time, helped Lee get into coaching football.

“That really kick-started my football stuff because of coach Parrish,” Lee said.

Lee eventually left McColl and took a position at Red Springs High School for two years but returned to Marlboro County for a third time to coach at the newly opened Marlboro County High School in Bennettsville, where he stayed until 2003.

While at Marlboro, Lee was a part of two state championship teams in 1998 and 2001; he was also the boys track and field coach at McColl High School in 1982, when they won a state title. After Lee left Scotland in 2010 to follow Barnes over to Crest High School — after Barnes accepted the head coaching job there — Crest would win back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015, which put Lee on a total of five different championship-winning coaching staffs.

But for Lee, it wasn’t why he coached.

“Though I’ve had them, I don’t talk about championships, accolades, or all that kind of stuff,” Lee said. “I had a small part in that but the kids did that. They bought into what we wanted them to do. I had a coach tell me one time ‘They have to trust in the process.’ You want them to be, not only great athletes, which some of them were, but you also want them to be better people that understand it takes discipline, it takes commitment, dedication to make yourself better. And making yourself better, not only a better player, but it makes you a better person because you understand. It was always about making people better and making a difference in their lives, which if they succeed, then I felt like I’ve succeeded.”

Lee’s son-in-law, Will Clark, took over for Barnes as the head coach for Crest in 2015, but after Clark left to take the head coaching job at James Kenan High School in Warsaw in 2017, Lee left Crest to be on Clark’s staff at James Kenan.

Once Clark returned to Scotland in 2020 to become the offensive coordinator, Lee returned to Laurinburg to remain with Clark.

Despite all the traveling and different environments he had to get adjusted to, Lee’s drive to help players become great people made it all worthwhile.

“It never seemed like work for me; it was just fun,” Lee said. “I was more favored to practices than games. Games are for the players and their families; practice was for me because you’re trying to make better players, make better people, and that’s where you see them improve as both players and people because they’re willing to make a commitment to doing the work and doing what you’re asking them to do.”

Zak Willis and Eric Jones, former players of Lee’s, are just two examples of how Lee has impacted his players throughout his career.

“I met him when I was a kid, played for him in high school, and hung out with him as a fellow coach; we had some great times,” Willis said. “He always got the best out of me and supported me when I got into coaching after college.”

“He inspired me to be a better coach, more importantly, a better father and husband,” Jones said.

Lee’s son, Adam, also explained what he’s seen his dad do to better players’ lives, even though he wasn’t a football player himself.

“Over the past 50 years, he has impacted thousands of young men,” Adam Lee said. “He has taught them the game they loved and the game he was passionate about. To some, it was just a game, but for him, it was much more. He was able to use coaching as a way to make these young men better at, not only the game of football but the game of life. Many needed football as a way survive. He understood that and made them a better man in the game of life. After five decades of coaching, he didn’t worry about the championships, wins, losses, or awards; he cared about individual success as a person and player.

“His goal was to make that young man better than when he first met them and that’s exactly what he did year after year. These young men got more than a coach; they got a mentor. And for some, they even got a father figure they needed. Some of these players needed him more than he needed them. After 50 years of coaching the game he loved, thousands of young men got to call him coach. While I never played the game or got the chance to call him coach, I am honored to be the only one that gets to call him dad.”

Now, Larry Lee can be seen enjoying retirement by working at Scotch Meadows Country Club, where he’s had a job at for the last six years, with his friend Chip Wells.

Wells described Larry Lee as “the hardest-working man I’ve ever seen.”

“His work ethic is probably the absolute best I’ve ever seen,” Wells said. “We have to almost tell him to leave sometimes; he enjoys working and being out with people. Obviously, he’s had a historic career in football; he’s coached everywhere. I found out what his work ethic was really quick. I needed a little bit of help here at the country club and Larry was a member of the club. Starting out, he was doing a starter position for me for tournaments and stuff like that. As he did it a couple of times, I knew that he would be the right person to work in the golf shop here.

“He likes to say he’s more of a behind-the-scenes type of guy; he doesn’t necessarily want all the glory and I think he did that a lot in his coaching. But he does an outstanding job and he can do any job because of his work ethic. He gets along with people, which in this business and the coaching business, you’ve got to be able to do. I became good friends with him and I enjoy coming to work every morning when Larry’s here because of his outgoing personality and how he gets along with people.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.