GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Coaches Association’s (NCCA) East-West All-Star Football Game held at Grimsley High School’s Bob Jamieson Stadium on Wednesday featured a low-scoring defensive tussle for much of the night.

It also featured a pair of players representing Scotland High School on the winning side.

Cadyn Graves and Amari Chance helped the East defeat the West 14-0 in the final all-star football game played in July before it moves to December this upcoming season for the foreseeable future. The win also snapped a two-game win streak that was held by the West.

“It’s just good to have the East back on top after (two) years,” said Graves, a receiver. “I’m just thankful to get the opportunity to be out here and play with some of the best football players in North Carolina. Coming out here and spending a week with this team and doing all this has showed me some stuff about football and more or less about the people inside of football.”

“Being that the West won (two) straight games before this, it’s an amazing feeling being that I was on the team that broke the streak,” said Chance, an offensive lineman. “It means a lot, especially being that this will be the last all-star game played in the summer.”

Players arrived for the game in Greensboro on July 14 to connect with one another and enjoy team activities throughout the five days they were up there. The East team attended sporting events and ate together to build chemistry with each other.

“We went to a basketball game, a baseball game — we did things like that,” Graves said. “Then we ate at least four times as like a family dinner every single day throughout the week.”

As a late addition to the East team, replacing New Bern’s Dylan Wagner, Chance didn’t have as much time to prepare for the game as many players did.

That didn’t matter, though.

Chance started at left tackle and played nearly every snap on offense for the East. The only plays he wasn’t in for were the ones where he was getting a breather.

He explained how he showed East head coach Battle Holley, of East Duplin, and the rest of the coaching staff that he deserved a starting spot on the offensive line.

“Just staying focused, working hard, and just being able to execute,” Chance said. “It’s not easy at all, there’s a lot of guys out here that could have definitely taken the spot from me. I’m more than happy that I was chosen to play in this amazing game.”

Graves didn’t see the field for the first quarter but did play sparingly throughout the rest of the game. Although he didn’t see the ball come his way all night, he had some key blocks and played on special teams.

“The game kind of showed me that I do need to work harder, work better on getting my footwork down to get on the field and get playing time,” Graves said.

The experience wasn’t just about getting to play in the game for either of them, however. It was also about getting better as players.

With both set to continue their football journeys at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in August, Graves and Chance felt that certain aspects of the practices throughout their time in Greensboro are what will help them adjust to the college level more.

“I’d say this week of practice has helped prepare me for college (football) and get ready because we’ve had two a day, practicing at 6 a.m.,” Graves said. “It just showed me how hard college is gonna be in the future cause you’re waking up and having two-a-day practices and working out, and all that. It’s just shown me an idea of what college is gonna be like.”

“It’s outstanding working with this amazing group of guys on both sides of the ball.,” Chance said. “A lot of these guys are also going to play college football so it kind of gave me a look on how it’ll be and what I need to fix and work on. In the offseason, that’s what I’ll be doing. Working, lifting, trying to get back in shape ‘cause I was really tired today.”

East quarterback Keno Jones (Northern Nash) and linebacker Dayreon Jennings (Lee County) took home the game’s Offensive and Defensive MVP awards. Jones finished the night 7-of-10 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown and had 80 yards on the ground while Jennings had seven total tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

