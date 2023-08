LAURINBURG — On August 9, the Scotland High School football program will host a four-team scrimmage event.

Games will start at 5 p.m. with a JV scrimmage between the Fighting Scots and the Havelock Rams on the practice field. At 6 p.m., Scotland, Havelock, Union Pines, and East Bladen will rotate through scrimmages at Pate Stadium.

Tickets for the event will be $5.