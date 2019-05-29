Lady Scots in college

Lighthall Lighthall Gibson Gibson Smith Smith Macie Gibson scored 21 runs during her freshman season at Lenoir-Rhyne. Macie Gibson scored 21 runs during her freshman season at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Three former Scotland High softball players were on college rosters this season. Here’s what the former Lady Scots were up to this year.

Kelsey Smith, a junior first baseman and outfielder at Methodist University, registered a .315 batting average in 89 at-bats for the Monarchs this season. She had the second-highest batting average on the team, trailing only Richmond graduate Samantha Jacobs (.343). Smith led the Monarchs with 14 RBI. Smith played softball and volleyball at Scotland.

Macie Gibson recently completed her freshman season at Lenoir-Rhyne University. The outfielder posted a .291 average at the plate. She tallied 30 hits and scored 21 runs this season. Gibson also played softball and volleyball during her time as a Fighting Scot.

Infielder Katie Lighthall did not make an appearance in her freshman season at Belmont Abbey. A two-time all-conference honoree at Scotland, Lighthall posted a .565 batting average as a high school senior.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

