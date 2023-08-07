Coaches from Sandhills Athletic Conference schools join together for a picture at the SAC’s media day at Hoke County High School’s Raz Autry Stadium on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Steven Harris represented the Fighting Scots.

RAEFORD — The Sandhills Athletic Conference football coaches and media polls were decided upon at the SAC’s media day held at Hoke County High School’s Raz Autry Stadium on Sunday.

In both polls, Pinecrest was picked to finish first, receiving four first-place votes in the coaches poll and seven in the media poll. Scotland was voted to finish second in the coaches poll and received three first-place votes, while Richmond was chosen third; the teams flip-flopped spots in the media poll with each receiving one first-place vote.

Lee County and Hoke County were selected fourth and fifth in both polls, and Union Pines and Southern Lee were placed at a tie for sixth in the coaches poll; in the media poll, Union Pines was sixth while Southern Lee was seventh.

Offensive coordinator Steven Harris and senior players Darreus McDougald and Malcom McGirt represented the Fighting Scots at the event.

Pastor Paul Lemmond fed all media day attendees a steak dinner and talked about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization, along with “Bibles for Referees,’ an initiative to provide clean towels, a snack, and a Bible to all referees working SAC athletic events.

Scotland will host a four-team scrimmage event on Aug. 9 at Pate Stadium before scrimmaging against Hartsville in the Pee Dee Jamboree of Champions on Aug. 11 at Dillon Memorial Stadium in Dillon, South Carolina. They’ll open their 2023 season at Pate Stadium on Aug. 18 against the Southern Durham Spartans.

The SAC preseason coaches and media polls are listed below.

SAC football coaches poll (first-place votes are in parentheses)

1. Pinecrest (4)

2. Scotland (3)

3. Richmond

4. Lee County

5. Hoke County

t6. Union Pines and Southern Lee

SAC football media poll (first-place votes are in parentheses)

1. Pinecrest (7)

2. Richmond (1)

3. Scotland (1)

4. Lee County

5. Hoke County

6. Union Pines

7. Southern Lee

