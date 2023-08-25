LAURINBURG — Coming off of their first win of the season over Purnell Swett, the Scotland volleyball team carried their momentum over from Wednesday’s contest into the opening set of Thursday’s nonconference game against the South View Tigers, earning their first set win at home this year.

However, from there on, the Lady Scots couldn’t close out another one as South View took the next three sets and defeated Scotland 3-1.

“They’ve got to find a way to seal the deal,” Scotland head coach Adam Romaine said. “We’ve got to pick better times to have our runs and know when we have our runs; we can’t turn around and give a run right back on us. It’s what we kind of did a couple of times tonight.”

Scotland (1-3) started down 4-0 in the first set before they tied it at 4-4. Both teams stayed within two points of each other up until Scotland led 23-21.

The Lady Scots battled out two more points and won the set 25-21.

“First set, we had zero service errors,” Romaine said. “Our cover and hustle (were good).”

Scotland continued right where they left off in the first set by putting South View (3-1) in a 3-0 hole to begin the second set. The Tigers scored eight of the following nine points to take an 8-4 lead, but the Lady Scots evened things up at 12-12.

Scotland eventually took the lead and was up 24-20 in the set, but South View scored the final six points as they won the set 26-24.

“We just couldn’t get that big punch on them when we needed to,” Romaine said. “Trying to finesse things over, girls not reading girls hands from the other team coming over; just a combination of things. As coaches, you can tell them and teach them how to do it, but they have to learn to see and read on their own. And that’s our glitch right now. Their glitch is that they just can’t read the opponents; their body language, their hands, their arm control as they’re bringing balls over the net.”

In the third and fourth sets, the Lady Scots and the Tigers were tied at 21-21, but South View battled to win each set 25-22.

“All of a sudden, the floodgates opened on us in the second, third, fourth sets,” Romaine said. “What I told the girls in the huddle at the end, I said it was like a boxing match. I mean, from set one all the way through set four, we’d get them on the ropes, and we’d get a couple of good punches and get them staggered, and then we’d just back off for a second and give them a little bit of time to counter back on us. And they’d give us their best punch, we’d take it, and fall back a little bit, but then we’d come right back and counter back, and it was just back and forth.”

Scotland’s Addison Johnson had 16 kills, three digs, two aces, two solo blocks, and two assisted blocks; Reagan Malpass had 10 assists, seven kills, and three aces; Nateya Scott had four digs, three aces, and two assists; Ramsey Hale had four blocks and four kills; Madison Dixon had nine assists.

Player stats for South View were unavailable immediately after the game.

While the Lady Scots have had some early-season struggles, they’ve also been missing one of their key players. Lindsay Locklear hasn’t played in a game yet this season as she continues to rehab from knee surgery she had in May.

Romaine said Locklear will have a follow-up appointment with her doctor on Aug. 31 that will give him an indication of when she’ll be able to play.

“We’re hoping for full release,” Romaine said. “She hasn’t jumped in four months, so it’s not like she’s going to come right out here Thursday at Southern Lee. It’s going to take some time to get some time back on that leg. She’s been passing a lot in practice and looking good with that. (With) nonconference, I’m still saving her. We’ve got (the) conference that starts next week with Hoke (County) and Southern Lee. I’m hoping that after Southern Lee, she’ll be ready for everything.”

Scotland hosts Purnell Swett in nonconference play on Monday. The Lady Scots defeated the Rams 3-0 in Pembroke on Wednesday.

