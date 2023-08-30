RAEFORD — The Scotland volleyball team (3-3, 1-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned a 3-0 win against the Hoke County Bucks (3-4, 0-1 SAC) in their first SAC contest Tuesday night. Scotland won the first set 25-20, took the second set 25-19, and got the sweep with a 25-20 third-set win.

Addison Johnson had 17 kills and two solo blocks for the Lady Scots. Reagan Malpass had six kills and four aces, Emerie Snuggs had seven kills, Nateya Scott had three aces, and Dawson Blue had two solo blocks.

Scotland takes on Southern Lee on Thursday in Sanford.