FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland volleyball team took down the South View Tigers with a final score of 3-1 in nonconference action on Wednesday. Scotland (5-3, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won the first two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-21, South View (4-3, 1-1 United-8) took the third set 25-23, and the Lady Scots won the fourth 25-13.

Scotland fell to South View earlier this season 3-1 in Laurinburg.

Addison Johnson had a season-high 24 kills along with four aces for Scotland, Reagan Malpass had 17 assists, seven kills, and five aces, Ramsey Hale had five blocks, and Madison Dixon had 16 assists.

The Lady Scots host Pinecrest on Tuesday.