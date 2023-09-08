LAURINBURG — The 2022-23 Scotland High School softball program finished 12th in the nation for the second straight year in the Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s high school weighted team GPA awards and had 14 individuals named Easton/All-America scholar athletes.

The players that were named scholar athletes include Sydnee Dial, Madison Dixon, Ramsey Hale, Kinsey Hamilton, Addison Johnson, Addison Lewis, Summer Locklear, Carleigh McKeithan, Emily Sampson, Nateya Scott, Marissa Smith, Natalie Smith, and Avery Stutts.

Dial, Dixon, Johnson, McKeithan, Sampson, Scott, Marissa Smith, Natalie Smith, and Stutts were named scholar athletes on last year’s team that also had 14 players receive the award.