MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The St. Andrews football team lost their nonconference tilt to No. 8 Bethel Saturday afternoon 77-0.

“We regressed seven years today,” St. Andrews head coach Bob Curtin said. “We are going to revamp and make sweeping changes. I failed the players and put them into harms way. They were not prepared for this back-to-back challenge.”

Bethel led 42-0 after the first quarter and were up 63-0 at halftime; the Wildcats scored their last two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Knights had just 146 yards of total offense on the day and three turnovers.

Quarterback Dylan O’Banks started in place of Jalen Dodd for St. Andrews and was 12-of-24 passing for 58 yards and threw two interceptions. Running back Nahjiir Seagraves had 11 carries for 47 yards, RB Kevon Daniels had 14 rushes for 40 yards, and tight end Nijel Pearce led the Knights with three receptions for 33 yards.

Bethel QB Joaquin Collazo III was 4-of-7 passing for 146 yards and a TD, QB Avaun Rucker was 3-of-4 passing for 100 yards and a TD, RB Martize Smith had eight carries for 100 yards and two TDs, wide receiver Will Secker had three catches for 100n yards and a TD, WR J.D. Dixon had one grab for 68 yards, and TE Dedrick Borden had one reception for 16 yards and a TD.

St. Andrews has an open date next week before playing NCAA Division I FCS school Davidson on the road Sep. 23 at 6 p.m.

“We have two weeks to get ready for Davidson,” Curtin said. “I will ensure we are healthy and the players are put into a position to safely compete and to enjoy the game they love.”