SANFORD — The Scotland volleyball team (6-4, 3-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won 3-0 against the Lee County Yellow Jackets (2-8, 0-5 SAC) Thursday night with set scores of 25-11, 27-24, and 25-22.

Scotland’s Addison Johnson had 12 kills and three aces, Reagan Malpass had five kills and four aces, Ramsey Hale had four kills and four solo blocks, Lindsay Locklear had four kills and two digs, and Madison Dixon had two digs.

Scotland hosts Richmond on Tuesday.