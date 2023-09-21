SANFORD — The Scotland men’s soccer team (1-5-1, 0-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered a 9-0 shutout by the Lee County Yellow Jackets (7-4, 4-1 SAC) Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets led 4-0 at halftime and scored five goals in the second half to end the game in a mercy rule.

Scotland hosts Richmond on Monday.

Lady Scots tennis swept by Union Pines in back-to-back contests

The Scotland women’s tennis team struggled to score against the Union Pines Vikings Wednesday in Cameron, as the Vikings earned 6-0 and 5-0 wins in two games.

In singles competition in the first game, the Vikings’ Abby Robertson defeated the Lady Scots’ Rhea Truesdell 6-1, as did Ceilidh Clendenin against Marissa Smith. The other three matches were 6-0 wins for Union Pines as Tyne Ross beat Maleah Locklear, Madelyn Ragsdale won against Shay Ward, and Bella Edwards knocked off Carmen Taylor.

The teams played one doubles contest on the day in the first game as Clendenin and Edwards defeated Locklear and Truesdell 6-2.

In the second matchup, Ragsdale defeated Locklear 6-1, and Kinsley Creel beat Smith with the same result. The Vikings wrapped the game up with three more 6-0 singles wins as Ross downed Ward, Robertson defeated Truesdell, and Lynn Yoxtheimer rolled past Taylor.

Union Pines is 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Scotland (0-7, 0-7 SAC) plays at Hoke County next week. The date of the game has not yet been determined.