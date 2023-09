SANFORD — Kickoff for Scotland’s football game at Southern Lee Friday night has been bumped up an hour to 6:30 p.m.

The move was confirmed to the Laurinburg Exchange by Scotland head coach Richard Bailey Friday morning.

The change comes as ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen’ nears the Carolinas and is expected to bring rain and wind gusts of up to 40 mph to the Sandhills Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday.