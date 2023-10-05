SANFORD — The Scotland volleyball team got back in the win category Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over the Southern Lee Cavaliers. The Lady Scots won with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, and 25-20.

Addison Johnson had a career-high 33 kills for Scotland; Reagan Malpass had 28 assists and 10 kills; Madison Dixon had 12 assists and six digs; Emerie Snuggs had six kills; Nateya Scott had eight digs; Teryn Stanton had six digs; and Lindsay Locklear had three aces.

Southern Lee is 4-11 overall and 1-8 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Scotland (12-5, 7-2 SAC) plays at Pinecrest Thursday.

Fighting Scots soccer topped by Union Pines

The Scotland men’s soccer team fell to the Union Pines Vikings Wednesday in Cameron after the Vikings eked out a 2-1 win.

Player stats were unavailable for Scotland immediately following the game.

Union Pines is 4-11 overall and 2-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Scotland (1-9-1, 0-9 SAC) gets a week off before playing at Pinecrest on Oct. 11.