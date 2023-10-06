SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland volleyball team fell to Pinecrest Thursday after the Patriots took all three sets in a sweep. Pinecrest won the first set 25-11 and the second and third sets 25-16.

Player stats for Scotland were unavailable immediately following the game.

Pinecrest is 15-7 overall and 10-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Scotland (12-6, 7-3 SAC) will play their final nonconference game at Lumberton on Monday.

Lady Scots tennis comes up short at Richmond

A strong effort wasn’t enough for the Scotland women’s tennis team to top rival Richmond Thursday in Rockingham, as the Raiders won 6-3.

In singles play, Richmond won three matches, with Neely Turner defeating Maleah Locklear 8-3, Hanna Smith beating Lillie Rankin 8-0, and the Raiders taking the No. 6 match via forfeit because Scotland only had five players. Scotland won the other three after Rhea Truesdell knocked off Ella Scott and Shay Ward took down Lexi Medlin — both by 8-6 scores — and Marissa Smith won 8-2 over Jaelyn Monroe.

In doubles action, Richmond won all three matches, with Turner and Hanna Smith defeating Locklear and Rankin 8-1, Colbie Covington and Scott beating Truesdell and Ward 9-7, and their final win being rewarded due to forfeit.

Richmond is 5-6 both overall and in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Scotland (0-11, 0-11 SAC) hosts Hoke County on Monday in their final regular-season contest.