BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews Knights put up the first points of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Union Bulldogs in the first quarter — but it would be the only score of the game for the Knights, as the Bulldogs scored 33 straight after that to defeat St. Andrews 33-6.

Quarterback Darius Holly was 6-of-14 passing for 61 yards and had 25 rushing yards for St. Andrews (0-6, 0-2 Appalachian Athletic Conference). Running back Anterius Carpenter had nine carries for 32 yards and a touchdown; RB George Tharpe had four rushes for 15 yards; and QB Gerard Ricciuto had two receptions for 17 yards. On defense, defensive back Eduardo Turnbull Jr. had four tackles (three solo) to lead the Knights; Turnbull Jr., linebacker Tierell Milligan, and defensive lineman Demario Henderson had a tackle for loss; and Milligan had a sack.

QB Walker Russell was 9-of-19 passing for 191 yards and three TDs for Union (2-4, 1-1 AAC). RB Taji Jackson had 11 carries for 85 yards and a TD; RB Jayden Ward had seven rushing attempts for 27 yards; wide receiver Tony Norman had four catches for 103 yards and two TDs; and WR Chris Thomas had three receptions for 77 yards and a TD. LB Noah Steen led the Bulldogs with 11 tackles (seven solo), had a sack, and collected three tackles for loss; LB Kam Bradshaw had four tackles (three solo), a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery; and LB Tramonte Gardner had four tackles (all solo), a sack, and a tackle for loss.

St. Andrews hosts Reinhardt next week.