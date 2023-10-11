Scotland seniors Lindsay Locklear (5) and Nateya Scott (22) take a picture with their families during senior night festivities before Tuesday’s match against Lee County in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — On a night that celebrated the highest of upperclassmen for the Scotland volleyball program, everything seemingly went right.

The gym was packed with raucous fans, seniors Nateya Scott and Lindsay Locklear were recognized with a pre-match ceremony, and the Lady Scots came out on top against the Lee County Yellow Jackets 3-0 with a first-set score of 25-18 and a 25-15 result in the second and third sets.

“There’s not a loss of fight in these girls,” Scotland head coach Adam Romaine said. “If we finished the season tonight, I’m still proud of what this season upheld for some of these girls coming in, playing a position for the first time ever, blossoming (as) they’ve done, and accepting the challenge. I think the future is still bright for this program.”

Scott, a setter, and Locklear, a middle hitter, have been pivotal players for Romaine’s program because of their grit and toughness. Replacing them won’t be an easy task, Romaine said.

“Losing these two seniors is going to hurt a lot with our defense, but we’ll rebuild on that after the fact,” he said. “They went hard all the time. I can go on about Lindsay Locklear playing through injuries (and) playing with a broken kneecap over the last two years. Nateya, she gives her body up all the time on the floor. She’s a teacher to the younger kids and always has been that mentor. Coaches them on the court constantly, keeps Lindsay calm when Lindsay beats herself up for things she would do — I could go on and on. But both girls have been a huge contribution to this program, and they’re dearly going to be missed after this year.”

It’s fitting for Scott and Locklear to be the only two seniors with Scotland volleyball (14-6, 8-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) this year as they’re actually close friends. Their bond goes back to when they were much younger in elementary school.

“We’ve been together for a long time, and we play well together,” Scott said. “I’m very proud of her. Just from her recovering from her knee and then seeing her hit her first ball in practice to getting kills in the game. So glad to spend my last moment (on the court) with (her).”

Locklear had plenty of kills against the Yellow Jackets, finishing the match with seven. Three of those kills came in the third set, with the Lady Scots leading 12-9. Locklear made it 14-9 with back-to-back kills, then, after a kill from Lee County libero Megan Hunter, Locklear got another one to make Scotland’s lead 15-10.

“I felt good because it’s the last home game of my season,” Locklear said on her performance in the third set. “And to get that kind of hit and to play it (was) good.”

After Scotland went up 17-12, three of the following four points for the Lady Scots were gifted to them by Lee County (5-14, 0-11 SAC) because of attacking errors. The Yellow Jackets scored three in a row after, but Scotland scored four straight to end the set.

The Lady Scots started the first set leading 5-2 before the Yellow Jackets tied it at 8-8 after a kill by middle hitter Gabby Horton. Scotland retook the lead, though, and increased it to 15-10 after back-to-back kills by defensive specialist Addison Johnson before Lee County closed their gap to 15-13 with kills from middle hitter Catherine Battiato and outside hitter Mylee Mitchell and an attacking error from Scott. However, the Lady Scots pushed ahead 22-17 and closed the set with a kill from Johnson.

“We’ve had a few games this year where I felt like their energy let down, and it cost us some games,” Romaine said. “But the confidence changed, and I think believing in (themselves) got better. And we found ways to pull sets out this year based off of that. I don’t ride roller coasters as much as I did when I was younger, but this has definitely been a roller coaster of a season. We’ve had our ups and downs, but I think we’ve had more ups, and I’ve seen more growth in these girls at different times of the season.”

Lee County opened the second set up 7-4 before a service ace and a kill from setter Madison Dixon, and back-to-back service aces from Johnson evened the score at 8-8. The Lady Scots jumped ahead and led 15-11, then 19-14, before a kill from Johnson, a block from middle hitter Dawson Blue, another kill and two consecutive service aces by Johnson, and kills from outside hitter Emerie Snuggs and setter Reagan Malpass gave Scotland the set victory.

Johnson finished the night with 19 kills, four aces, and three digs for Scotland. Malpass had 14 assists and four kills; Dixon had six assists, two kills, and two aces; Snuggs had three kills and two aces; Scott had four digs; middle hitter Dawson Blue had two kills; and Locklear had two aces.

Scotland plays at rival Richmond on Thursday in their regular-season finale. With a win in that match and a loss from Union Pines, the Lady Scots — currently in third place in the SAC — could end up in a tie for second place with the Vikings. With both teams splitting against each other in the regular-season series, Union Pines previously losing to Pinecrest, and Scotland losing twice to Pinecrest, the No. 2 seed for the SAC Tournament next week could come down to a coin-flip.

“For once, I’m going to pull for Pinecrest this time,” Romaine said. “Outright, they’re going to be first place in the conference anyway. We need them to beat Union Pines. We need to beat Richmond to keep that two-way tie with second. We’re struggling a little bit on chemistry with Ramsey (Hale) gone now we found out for the year with her knee injury. We’ve put girls in place that have played these positions before, but we were gelling and winning five or six straight there before Ramsey’s injury. And so, we’re just trying to find that chemistry. And hopefully, we can get it locked in with Richmond Thursday and go forward with the conference tournament because we’ll have to beat Union Pines in the conference tournament, I’m sure, to get a higher seed in the playoffs.”

Romaine said Hale was injured last week in a non-volleyball-related incident and is expected to be out of physical activity for four to six weeks.

Lady Scots tennis competes at SAC Tournament

The Scotland women’s tennis team had five players participate in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament held at Southern Lee High School in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon.

In the first round of the singles bracket, Lee County’s Allie Johnson defeated Scotland’s Rhea Truesdell 6-1 in both sets, Union Pines’ Bella Edwards beat Scotland’s Shay Ward 6-0 in each set, and Southern Lee’s Gina DeCerbo knocked off Scotland’s MarissaSmith in three sets; Smith won the first set 6-4 and DeCerbo took the second and third sets 6-4 and 10-7.

In the first round of the doubles bracket, Southern Lee’s Kate Jackson and Blaire Young defeated Scotland’s Maleah Locklear and Lillie Rankin 6-1, 6-3.

With none of Scotland’s players qualifying for regionals, their season ends with a 0-12 regular-season record.

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.