SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland men’s soccer team lost 7-1 to the Pinecrest Patriots Wednesday night.

Scotland (1-10-1, 0-10 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had their lone goal scored by midfielder Ciro Velasco on a penalty kick.

Pinecrest moved to 11-4-1 and 6-2-1 in the SAC with the win.

Scotland’s final regular-season home match will be Monday night against Lee County, which will also be senior night.