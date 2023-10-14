The Scotland football team comes together during a timeout break in Friday night’s game against Pinecrest at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

The Fighting Scots marching band takes the field for the national anthem before Friday night’s game against Pinecrest at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — When it’s Friday the 13th, unlucky circumstances are thought to happen. And on Friday night — Oct. 13 — the Scotland Fighting Scots’ game against the Pinecrest Patriots was a prime example of that superstition.

A first-half lead by the Scots was slowly cut into throughout the second half as Pinecrest downed Scotland 27-17 to move to 8-0 and take sole possession of first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference at 4-0.

“We never found a rhythm,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “It’s football, it happens. Nobody’s trying to do that. But it’s what happened tonight. And you’ve got to give them (Pinecrest) a lot of credit. They play really good technique. They’re very disciplined. They’re very structured in what they do.”

Scotland (7-1, 3-1 SAC) had a below-average night offensively, totaling only 292 yards and 14 first downs. And for a program historically known for its rushing numbers, the Scots only put up 162 rushing yards.

Running back Zay Jones had 30 carries for 158 yards, and RB Corheim Hasty had five rushes for 10 yards for Scotland.

“We couldn’t move the ball on offense,” Bailey said. “They (Pinecrest) were giving up 11 points a game. They weren’t going to be easy to run the ball (on). We really couldn’t find our rhythm running the ball. I think we got a little out of shorts calling plays just a little bit. We just couldn’t find what we wanted to do.”

The defense was an area Bailey was happy with, though, as they held the Patriots to just seven points at halftime and forced two turnovers.

“We did a lot of positive things,” Bailey said. “(The) defense … was lights out for most of the night against a very good offensive (team). Couldn’t be more proud of the defense.”

Scotland had a 10-7 halftime lead, but that was the last time they’d be up in the game. After punts by Pinecrest and Scotland to begin the second half, RB Zymire Spencer took a screen pass 56 yards to the house before quarterback Cody Hansen mishandled the snap on the extra-point attempt but ran it into the end zone for two points to give Pinecrest a 15-10 lead.

A three-and-out by Scotland gave Pinecrest the ball again. But Scotland defensive back Keyshaun McQueen intercepted Pinecrest QB Mason Konen at the Scots’ 1-yard line to give them another opportunity to retake the lead. After three plays and no yards gained, Scotland punter Jarrod Pittman was forced to punt in his end zone, which led to his kick being blocked out the back of it by linebacker Logan Bestermann for a safety.

“We don’t practice that a whole lot … shortened,” Bailey said. “Normally, he would be a little further back, and he wouldn’t be able to get to that. So, you’ve got to give him credit. They did a little twist, but I thought Jarrod punted well all night.”

With Pinecrest receiving possession of the ball again, they marched down into Scotland territory but were forced into a fourth-and-14 from Scotland’s 19-yard line. The Patriots elected to go for it and pulled off a trick play with RB Jaylin Morgan jump-passing it to the punter, Gavin Laton, for another TD to make it 24-10 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

“I don’t know what we were doing,” Bailey said. “We knew the (punter) was going out, and God bless our senior (Chase Odom), (he) just fell asleep. And I feel bad because, other than that, that man played great all night. But he definitely fell asleep on that one little trick play on fourth-and-14. That can’t happen. That was a total breakdown on defense.”

Pinecrest kicker William Miller added a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and Jones scored a rushing TD on the goal line with 4:55 left for Scotland. Both teams turned the ball over on downs before Pinecrest went into victory formation.

Scotland’s first drive of the game went for a 13-yard TD from Jones to put them on the board 7-0 with 8:42 to go in the first quarter. An interception by Scotland wide receiver/DB Quatavius Everette late in the period set up a 22-yard field goal by kicker Cameron Cole with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Spencer went 64 yards to give Pinecrest their only score of the first half.

”(Our) linebacker went underneath, should have played over the top, and then we missed the tackle,” Bailey said. “And that kid (Spencer) is fast, man. Once he gets going, it’s tough.”

Spencer finished the night with 20 carries for 102 yards for Pinecrest. Konen was 4-of-10 passing for 62 yards; Hansen was 5-of-10 passing for 103 yards and a TD and had 26 rushing yards; and WR Elijah Melton had six receptions for 82 yards.

Scotland WR Dajuan Gibson had six grabs for 56 yards; WR Dakota Quick-Smith had three receptions for 37 yards; and Everette had five catches for 28 yards.

QB Ji’San McPhatter was 15-of-25 passing for 130 yards for the Scots. But Bailey thought McPhatter could have played better and was off-target on several throws throughout the night.

“You can’t miss wide-open throws when you have them,” Bailey said. “You have certain shots. We called those shots, and we didn’t execute them.”

Scotland travels to Sanford to take on Lee County next week — another game with high stakes for both teams.

“It’s for the 3A (SAC) championship, so definitely got to win that,” Bailey said. “That’s a huge game.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.