Scotland’s Ciro Velasco (16) attempts to keep the ball away from Lee County’s Irvin Gutierrez (19) during Monday’s game in Laurinburg.

Scotland head coach Orrick McDougald (center) and senior players, from left to right, Jarrod Pittman, Ricky Zhang, Jaeden Williams, Blake Patterson, Eli Hicks, and Jack Herr come together for a picture before Monday’s game against Lee County in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — In a season that hasn’t gone the way the Scotland men’s soccer team would have hoped, there were still smiles and laughs on the sideline Monday night before their senior night matchup against the Lee County Yellow Jackets.

Despite being mercy-ruled 9-0, Scotland head coach Orrick McDougald thought his players played aggressively for most of the game — something he felt they lacked this season — and started well.

“That first 10 minutes, we played awesome,” McDougald said. “We had them (Lee County) frustrated. And like some of the parents say, sometimes we just fall apart. And why, I have no idea. But it’s one of the better games we played against Lee County. They are a very great team.”

Senior goalkeeper Jack Herr made several big saves for Scotland (1-11-1, 0-11 Sandhills Athletic Conference) in that 10-minute opening span and throughout the night. Although statistically, Herr allowed all nine goals, many were out of his control, according to McDougald.

“A lot of the goals that were scored on him shouldn’t have been scored,” McDougald said. “We kind of dropped the ball defensively, and when you have a great team like that, that gets (shots) on goal, then (not) too many goals (are) going to be stopped.”

Lee County (15-4, 10-1 SAC) scored their first goal in the 13th minute after midfielder Alex Borrell found the back of the net from about a foot out. Just over 10 minutes later, midfielder Christopher Orellana scored on a practically empty net to make it 2-0 after Herr attempted to save a shot on goal out of the goal area but missed.

In the 27th minute, forward Irvin Gutierrez kicked the ball between two Scotland defenders and scored, and nearly three minutes later, a shot on goal by defender Santy Saint-Hilaire went off the right post and straight to the feet of defender Brandon Harding, who booted the ball into the net to make the Lee County lead 4-0. Defender Elias Alvarez found paydirt past a diving Herr in the 36th minute for the Yellow Jackets’ final goal before halftime.

Lee County was held without a goal for the first 21 minutes of the second half before Orellana’s second goal of the match broke that streak. Yellow Jackets forward Christian Ochoa got a seven-minute hat trick after scoring goals in the 31st, 32nd, and 37th minutes to abruptly end the contest.

Midfielder Ciro Velasco had two shots on goal for Scotland in the loss.

Before the start of the game, six Scotland seniors — defender Jarrod Pittman, defender Ricky Zhang, midfielder Jaeden Williams, defender Blake Patterson, forward Eli Hicks, and Herr — were honored with an on-field ceremony, where they received gifts from their teammates after walking onto the pitch with their families.

“I know without a shadow of a doubt, those seniors are going to go and do great things in life,” McDougald said. “Jack comes to my office, and I mentor him a lot. He asks me a lot for advice, and that means a lot. So, I’m going to miss him. I call all of them my sons. Jarrod, he played football and soccer, so that was a great deal. And even Ricky, he did band and soccer.

“And they work. Most of the seniors worked and played soccer. I think all of them had other curricular activities that they did, as far as band and stuff like that. Jaeden, he’s at SEarCH (Scotland Early College High School), and he did (cross-country). Jaeden would have meets and still would come out, or he would have practice, and come out and practice. So that meant a lot. I gave all the seniors chains with their numbers on them that looked like a soccer ball. They looked up to me. A lot of them looked at me as a father figure, so I’m going to miss those guys. I really am.”

Herr and Williams expressed their thoughts and emotions on Monday being their last home game and their favorite memories with their team.

“(The) freshman year PK (penalty kick) that I saved against Richmond probably was the best (memory),” Herr said. “But just playing around with them (his teammates) when we’re not mad and just having fun; that’s the reason we play soccer. Honestly, we don’t care about what happens when we lose because we’re used to it. I just like having fun. Soccer, I’ve played my whole life. I’ll continue to play it. I’ll miss playing here; nice field. And I’ll miss these people.”

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Williams said. “The bus rides home after wins; we just have a good time with being each other’s family and fellowshipping. These boys, they’re like family to me. I love each and every one of them, especially my senior teammates and my junior teammates. I’ve been playing with them since the beginning. And I really appreciate them.”

Scotland heads to Rockingham to face rival Richmond on Wednesday.

“They’re pumped up about Richmond because they feel in their hearts like they can really compete with Richmond, and I told them that they can,” McDougald said. “I was talking to Myles (Norton), and he’s hurt, he said, ‘Coach, I’m hurting; I want to save myself for Richmond.’ So, we’re looking for a good outing. I hope the fans come out and push our kids on our last game of the season before the conference tournament.”

No. 3 Scotland volleyball defeats No. 6 Southern Lee

The No. 3 Scotland volleyball team won 3-1 over the No. 6 Southern Lee Cavaliers in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Monday night in Laurinburg. Scotland won with scores of 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, and 26-24.

Addison Johnson had 13 kills, nine digs, and six aces for the Lady Scots. Reagan Malpass had 20 assists and nine kills; Madison Dixon had 15 assists; Nateya Scott had five digs; Lindsay Locklear had six aces and five kills; and Dawson Blue and Emerie Snuggs also had five kills.

Southern Lee’s season ends at 5-14.

Scotland (15-7) will head to Cameron to take on No. 2 Union Pines on Tuesday after the Vikings swept No. 7 Lee County Monday night.

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.