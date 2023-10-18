CAMERON — The No. 3-seeded Scotland volleyball team fell to the No. 2 Union Pines Vikings 3-0 in Tuesday night’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal match. Union Pines won with scores of 25-19, 25-12, and 25-13.

Addison Johnson had 17 kills, seven digs, and four solo blocks for Scotland (15-8). Reagan Malpass had 12 assists; Madison Dixon had 10 assists and two digs; Nateya Scott had four digs; Emerie Snuggs, Dawson Blue, and Malpass each had three kills; and Lindsay Locklear, Kinsey Hamilton, Snuggs, and Blue had two assisted blocks.

Union Pines moved to 18-5 with the victory and will play at top-seeded Pinecrest on Wednesday in the tournament championship match.

Scotland will await the release of playoff seeds and opponents by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday.