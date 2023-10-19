ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland men’s soccer team was defeated 4-0 by the Richmond Raiders Wednesday night in their final regular-season match.

Richmond (9-9-1, 5-5-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored their first goal in the 16th minute from forward Noah Gil. Scotland held Richmond to the one-goal lead at halftime before Gil scored again just 21 seconds into the second half. Defender Daniel James and midfielder Jesus Castro added to Richmond’s lead later on in the half.

With the loss, Scotland (1-12-1, 0-12 SAC) closes the season without a conference win for the third-straight time.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament will begin on Monday. Scotland is the seventh-seed and will travel to No. 2-seeded Pinecrest in Southern Pines in the first round.