Scotland’s Ji’San McPhatter (with ball) dives for a first down during Friday night’s game against Lee County at Southern Lee High School in Sanford.

Scotland’s Quatavius Everette reaches out for the ball during Friday night’s game against Lee County at Southern Lee High School in Sanford.

SANFORD — In a game that featured an exchange of touchdowns for much of the first half — and a weather delay that pushed back the start time to 8:30 p.m. — it seemed like the Scotland Fighting Scots would have to rely on their offense to win as their defense struggled to contain a Lee County Yellow Jackets offense that looked dormant since losing star running back Bradley Brown Jr. to injury two weeks ago.

The second half was a different story, however.

Scotland doubled up their 28-point halftime total and held Lee County scoreless for the final 24 minutes, as they won 56-21 to claim the top 3A seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and secure an automatic playoff bid Friday night at Southern Lee High School’s Cletis B. Gore Stadium in Sanford.

The game was played at Southern Lee after an inspection of Lee County’s Paul Gay Stadium earlier this week found “several cracks … in the concrete supports underneath the bleachers,” according to a statement released by the school on Tuesday.

“We do appreciate Southern Lee doing this and making this game happen, being patient, and I don’t think we tore their field up too bad,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “I was extremely proud of our offense, but our defense in the second half really came to play. We played a little more man coverage in the second half — less zone, more man — and it paid off for us. When we were slanting in the first half, we just weren’t getting up the field like we needed to do. And we were over-pursuing just a little bit.

“(This win is) huge for seedings; we’ll be seeded with the one seeds. We want to be a 9-1 one-seed, which will definitely give us a big ‘up’ as far as how many home playoff games we get. (An) 8-2 one seed is going to be a few notches down. We don’t want that.”

Scotland (8-1, 4-1 SAC) started the eventual first-half score fest with running back Zay Jones breaking off a 74-yard touchdown run only 49 seconds into it on the second play from scrimmage to put Scotland up 7-0.

“We tried them on outside zone; that didn’t work,” Jones said. “But the linebackers, they were over-pursuing. So, when I got in, it was just, get in, make one cut, and then you’re gone.”

Lee County (4-5, 1-4 SAC) used up nearly five minutes of the game clock on their first drive but found the end zone with a 3-yard score from RB Terrance McKendall to tie the game at 7-7. Just 10 seconds later, Scotland regained the lead after wide receiver Quatavius Everette got behind the coverage and went 65 yards on a pass from quarterback Ji’San McPhatter to make it 14-7.

”(The defensive back) played off, and I told coach, ‘He kept rolling down,’” Everette said. “So, he just called (a) post (route). Touchdown.”

After back-to-back three and outs by each team, the Yellow Jackets evened the score at 14-14 early in the second quarter when QB Jack Martin passed it outside to tight end Ronnie Hooker, who went 47 yards to the house. Almost a minute later, Everette caught his second TD reception of the night on a slant route and took it 69 yards to help the Scots go back up 21-14.

“(The DB) did the same thing; he rolled down,” Everette said. “So, I went behind him, slant, he (McPhatter) threw it, I scored.”

Unsuccessful fourth-down conversion attempts by Scotland and Lee County on the next two drives led to the Yellow Jackets, making the score 21-21 with 4:13 left till halftime after Martin ran it in the end zone from 7 yards out. But Scotland added another score before the half with 18 seconds remaining when freshman offensive lineman Patrick Williams Jr. reported as an eligible receiver and caught a 10-yard pass for a TD.

To begin the second half, Lee County was held to a three-and-out, but Scotland defensive back Keyshaun McQueen blocked the punt and recovered the ball at the Lee County 22-yard line, which led to Jones running in an 8-yard run for his second TD to extend Scotland’s lead to 35-21.

“(McQueen) was really frustrated with the way he played,” Bailey said. “He was mad at himself and how he had played and a little perturbed with what was going on. But he rebounded with a big play.”

After stopping the Yellow Jackets on a fourth-and-4 from Scotland’s 8-yard line, Jones scored again, this time from 10 yards out, to make it a 42-21 Scotland lead with 2:42 to go in the third.

On the ensuing kickoff, Scotland rolled the dice and did an onside kick, recovered by Scotland linebacker Zion Morrison near midfield. That drive ended in another TD run by Jones from the Lee County 12-yard line 15 seconds into the fourth quarter. After another fourth-down stop by Scotland’s defense, RB Corheim Hasty went 47 yards for the final TD of the game with 2:28 remaining.

“Can’t say enough about our running backs (and) our offensive line,” Bailey said. “Ji’San (McPhatter) made a couple of big plays. (It’s) nice to see him pull a couple tonight, keep people honest. Those were some big plays for us. We’ve been kind of begging him to do it, and he did it tonight in some big moments, which was key.”

McPhatter was 4-of-9 passing for 149 yards and had 15 yards on the ground; Jones had 26 carries for 254 yards; Hasty had eight rushes for 105 yards; and Everette had two receptions for 134 yards. On defense, Shylan Harrell had an interception as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Martin completed nine of his 14 passing attempts for 135 yards and had 35 rushing yards for Lee County. McKendall ran for 86 yards on 16 carries; RB Isaiah Peoples had nine rushes for 39 yards; and WR Jayden Hill had five catches for 68 yards.

After a humdrum offensive performance against Pinecrest last week, Scotland bounced back with 522 yards and 375 in the run game against Lee County.

It was also a better performance for Jones, held under his average of over 200 rushing yards per game last week. He said the focus all week was about grinding to be the best.

”I couldn’t take another loss,” Jones said. “But at the same time, stat sheet-wise, (151) yards, two tuddies (touchdowns); that’s not my best. And at the same time, trying to be number one in the state, that’s not something to be proud of, having a low game like that. So, it really was just bounce back, do better, try to double what I had last week.”

Scotland takes on rival Richmond in the regular-season finale next week.

“It’s the biggest rivalry in the state of North Carolina,” Bailey said. “If you can’t get up for that, you’re pumping Kool-Aid. They’ve really played better since they got into conference (action). They’ve really improved as a football team. They’ve definitely been playing really good on defense. So, we’re going to have to come up with a good plan, and we’re excited for it.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @BrandonHSports.