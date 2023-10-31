FOXFIRE — Scotland women’s golfer Claire Smith finished the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A Women’s Golf State Championships at Foxfire Resort and Golf in 70th place out of the 94-player field with a two-day total score of 200.

Smith went 29-over-par for a 101 in 18 holes on Monday and 27-over-par for a 99 on Tuesday.

South Brunswick’s Jillian Fatkin won the 3A individual title with a score of 153, while South Central took first in the 3A team championship with a 491.

The Laurinburg Exchange will have a feature article on Smith’s run to states in the coming days.