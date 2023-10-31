Scotland women’s golf coach Megan Jernigan, left, and Claire Smith, right, take a picture together at the 3A Central Regional on Oct. 23 at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington. File photo

Scotland women’s golf coach Megan Jernigan, left, and Claire Smith, right, take a picture together at the 3A Central Regional on Oct. 23 at The Valley Golf Course in Burlington.

File photo

FOXFIRE — Scotland women’s golfer Claire Smith finished the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A Women’s Golf State Championships at Foxfire Resort and Golf in 70th place out of the 94-player field with a two-day total score of 200.

Smith went 29-over-par for a 101 in 18 holes on Monday and 27-over-par for a 99 on Tuesday.

South Brunswick’s Jillian Fatkin won the 3A individual title with a score of 153, while South Central took first in the 3A team championship with a 491.

The Laurinburg Exchange will have a feature article on Smith’s run to states in the coming days.