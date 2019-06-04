St. Andrews Volleyball Academy information

Smith Smith Mandeville Mandeville

LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball program will host its 2019 Volleyball Academy later this month.

The camp will run from June 17 to 20. Sessions for campers from 7 to 12 years old will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. on those days. Girls ages 13 to 17 will take the court from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The camp will be held on campus at 1700 Dogwood Mile in Laurinburg.

Participants can preregister for $75 or register on the day of the camp for $85.

The academy will be led by St. Andrews head coach Holly Mandeville and assistant coach Tessa Smith.

Passing, setting, attacking, serving and blocking will all be addressed at the camp. Participants will be able to test their skills in live game situations.

Each camper will be given a T-shirt. Awards will be distributed on the last day of camp.

Participants will need to wear appropriate volleyball apparel each day. This includes knee pads. Campers also need to bring a water bottle.

An NAIA competitor in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, St. Andrews has finished with a winning record for the past five seasons. The Lady Knights had two players receive all-conference honors last season. Kaylah Sloop was named the conference’s freshman of the year.

