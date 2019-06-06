MLB Draft: 9 Tar Heels selected; NC State’s Wilson is 15th pick

North Carolina State’s Will Wilson (8), pictured talking with Dillon Cooper (17) during an NCAA college baseball regional game against North Carolina St. last Sunday, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the 15th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. North Carolina State’s Will Wilson (8), pictured talking with Dillon Cooper (17) during an NCAA college baseball regional game against North Carolina St. last Sunday, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the 15th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — A total of 65 baseball players from North Carolina schools were selected this week in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

UNC-Chapel Hill led the way with nine players drafted. Davidjohn “D.J.” Herz, a senior left-handed pitcher at Terry Sanford High School who is committed to the Tar Heels, was drafted in the eighth round by the Chicago Cubs.

The Heels’ top pick was junior second baseman Michael Busch, who was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 31st pick in the first round. That slot is valued at approximately $2.31 million, meaning that’s what Busch is expected to receive as a signing bonus. Teammate Tyler Baum, a right-handed pitcher, had his name called by the Oakland Athletics in the second round (66th pick). That slot carries a value of $1 million.

North Carolina State had the second-most players selected with eight. Junior shortstop Will Wilson was the first player to be selected from a North Carolina school in this year’s draft. The Los Angeles Angels picked him up with the 15th overall pick in the first round. That pick is valued at $3.89 million. Senior left-handed first baseman Evan Edwards was the second member of the Wolfpack to be chosen. He went to the Miami Marlins in the fourth round.

East Carolina had seven players drafted this week. The highest pick was junior left-handed pitcher Jake Agnos. Agnos was selected by the New York Yankees in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick. Teammate Bryant Packard, a junior left fielder, was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round.

Duke and Wake Forest both had five players drafted.

The first Blue Devil off the board was junior left-handed pitcher Graeme Stinson, who was chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round. Four of Duke’s five selections were pitchers. Senior center fielder Kennie Taylor was the school’s only position player to be selected. He was picked up by the New York Mets in the 14th round.

Wake Forest had three pitchers and two position players selected. Junior right-handed pitcher Colin Pelus was the school’s top pick. He was drafted in the ninth round by the Oakland Athletics.

Campbell, Elon and UNC-Wilmington each had four players drafted.

Campbell right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson was selected by Tampa Bay with the 40th pick in the Competitive Balance rounds. His slot carries a value of $1.86 million. Senior outfielder Matthew Barefoot was selected by the Houston Astros in the sixth round. The Astros’ Advanced-A affiliate is the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Campbell’s Tyson Messer (RHP, Chicago White Sox, ninth round) and Michael Horrell (RHP, Astros, 30th round) were also drafted.

Elon had three pitchers and a shortstop drafted this week. Pitcher Kirby George, a right-handed junior, was drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the 20th overall pick in the first round. He is expected to receive approximately $3.24 million. Elon’s Kyle Brnovich (RHP, Angels, eighth round), Ty Adcock (RHP, Mariners, eighth round) and Cam Devanney (SS, Milwaukee Brewers, 15th round) also heard their names called.

First-rounder Greg Jones (SS, Rays, 22nd pick) was the first UNCW player to be drafted. He is expected to receive just over $3 million. He was followed by teammates Zarion Sharpe (LHP, St. Louis Cardinals, 19th round), Justin Crump (RHP, San Francisco Giants, 30th round) and Cole Weiss (3B, Giants 37th round).

Rounding out the field of college players selected throughout the state were: Matthew Koehler (CF, Athletics, 31st round) and Chase Walter (RHP, Angels, 32nd round) of Western Carolina; Chandler Redmond (2B, Cardinals, 32nd round) and Justin Kunz (C, Angels, 33rd round) of Gardner-Webb; Corey Joyce (SS, Detroit Tigers, 12th round) of North Carolina Central; Yett Harris (C, Baltimore Orioles, 32nd round) of UNC-Charlotte; Hunter Leon (RHP, Texas Rangers, 35th round) of North Carolina A&T; Chad Sykes (RHP, Angels, 10th round) of UNC-Greensboro; Daniel Millwee (C, White Sox, 30th round) of High Point; Peyton Williams (RHP, Atlanta Braves, 20th round) of Catawba; and E.P. Reese (CF, Astros, 25th round) of Winston-Salem State.

In addition to Herz, the list of North Carolina high school players drafted this week consisted of New Hanover’s Blake Walston (LHP, Arizona Diamondbacks, 26th overall) and Kyle Smith (C, Diamondbacks, 36th round); Pine Forest’s Isaiah Bennett (RHP, San Diego Padres, 36th round; Randleman’s Nick Neal (RF, Toronto Blue Jays, 11th round); Crossroads FLEX High School’s Tyler Driver (RHP, Mariners, 18th round); Ledford Senior High’s Noah Soles (CF, Diamondbacks, 19th round); and Crest High’s C.J. Mayhue (LHP, Mariners, 36th round).

North Carolina State’s Will Wilson (8), pictured talking with Dillon Cooper (17) during an NCAA college baseball regional game against North Carolina St. last Sunday, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the 15th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_2ace842080274d74823afa96b0752d89-2ace842080274d74823afa96b0752d89-0-1.jpg North Carolina State’s Will Wilson (8), pictured talking with Dillon Cooper (17) during an NCAA college baseball regional game against North Carolina St. last Sunday, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the 15th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Ethan Hyman | The News & Observer via AP

5 players from North Carolina schools were selected in the 1st round of the MLB Draft

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.