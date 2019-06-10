Tester: Scots begin summer workouts

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

High school football is back.

That might be music to some of your ears. It certainly is for a group of young men at Scotland High who are hungry for a shot at redemption after coming up short in the 4A football state championship game last season. They’ll take the first step on the road to what could be another playoff run when summer workouts begin this week.

You still have to wait a while before you see those players do what they do best under the lights at Pate Stadium. A couple months of hard work under the blazing sun are in order before the new season begins.

Here are some storylines to watch as the Fighting Scots begin the countdown to opening week.

Who’s next

For the first time in a while, the Scots won’t have a household name starting the year at running back. The Scots relied on Syheam McQueen, Joseph McKoy and Zamir White to carry the ball in recent years, but all three players are now in college.

Rising junior Darrius Dockery was the primary backup behind McQueen and McKoy last season. He carried the ball 71 times for a total of 345 yards and four touchdowns. Dockery has been working on his speed, and he was a big contributor to Scotland’s 4×100-meter relay team that recently advanced to the NCHSAA track and field state meet.

Rising sophomores R.J. Nicholson and Jatavious McKayhan were also in the mix at running back last season. It’ll be interesting to see how that group progresses this summer.

In the trenches

All-Sandhills Athletic Conference offensive lineman Austin Norton graduated this year, but the Scots have several returners up front who have shown that they are capable of opening up gaps for the running back corps. The group of returning offensive linemen includes Randy Locklear and Jalen Harris-McLean, who both received SAC honorable mention recognition last season. Linemen Xavier McLaurin, Antonio Lucas, James Pruitte, Kendrell Sellers and Quinton McLean are set to return for their senior years. Sellers is back in action after suffering an ACL tear last season.

Experience on defense

Several experienced defensive players graduated this year, which means the Scots will have some big shoes to fill this fall. They also have several returners who were key in last year’s playoff run, including linebackers Nick Callahan and Ladarrius McNeill. Also returning is Jason Romero Jr., a standout defensive end who suffered a season-ending neck injury during Scotland’s rivalry game at Richmond last year. Romero, who at one point was committed to Duke, is primed to have a breakout year for the Scots.