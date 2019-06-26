SAU wrestling camp coming soon

St. Andrews University’s wrestling program will host a fitness day camp from July 8-11. The registration fee is $160 per participant. Boys and girls from kindergarten to 12th grade can participate. Athletes will be paired up by age, size and skill level. Athletes will receive instruction from St. Andrews head coach Joe Baranik and some of his wrestlers. They will also take part in a variety of fitness activities such as tug-of-war, handball and kickball. For more information, contact Baranik by phone at 910-277-5012 or by email at [email protected]

Staff report