Scotland alumna Macie Gibson joins Air Force

LAURINBURG — After finishing her freshman year as a softball player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Scotland High School alumna Macie Gibson announced earlier this week that she is joining the United States Air Force.

The Laurinburg native posted a .291 average at the plate in her first collegiate season. She tallied 30 hits and scored 21 runs.

Gibson played softball and volleyball during her time as a Fighting Scot. Gibson’s career batting average at Scotland was .401. She scored 41 runs and stole 24 bases in her four years at Scotland.

As a libero on the volleyball court, Gibson registered a combined 293 digs in the two seasons she played for the Lady Scots. She also had a combined 39 service aces. She had the team’s best serving percentage during her senior year (95.4 percent).

Gibson was an all-conference selection in both sports.

Basic training for the Air Force is a nine-week process that takes place at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

