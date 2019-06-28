Scotland alumna Macie Gibson joins Air Force

LAURINBURG — After finishing her freshman year as a softball player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Scotland High School alumna Macie Gibson announced earlier this week that she is joining the United States Air Force.
The Laurinburg native posted a .291 average at the plate in her first collegiate season. She tallied 30 hits and scored 21 runs.
Gibson played softball and volleyball during her time as a Fighting Scot. Gibson’s career batting average at Scotland was .401. She scored 41 runs and stole 24 bases in her four years at Scotland.
As a libero on the volleyball court, Gibson registered a combined 293 digs in the two seasons she played for the Lady Scots. She also had a combined 39 service aces. She had the team’s best serving percentage during her senior year (95.4 percent).
Gibson was an all-conference selection in both sports.
Basic training for the Air Force is a nine-week process that takes place at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
