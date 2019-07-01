Tester: Pieces are coming together for Scotland

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

Results from summer high school basketball scrimmages can often be misleading. Many teams run through summer workouts while some of their best players are busy with football practice or other obligations. That means jayvee players move up to play with the varsity teams over the summer, and that can lead to a dysfunctional clash in playing styles and levels of experience.

But Scotland’s boys basketball team was able to make the most of that predicament at St. Andrews University’s team camp on Saturday. Scotland’s group of seasoned returners and young jayvee players showcased the fruits of the hard work they’ve put in over the offseason.

The senior trio of Garrett McRae, Trey Graham and C.J. Settles headlined the show on Saturday. A loss to Fairmont in the opening contest of Scotland’s four-game schedule was the team’s only hiccup. After defeating East Meck, Scotland cruised to a 94-38 win against Cheraw. Scotland showed off a little bit of everything in that blowout win. Perimeter players made stops on defense, connected from 3-point range and distributed the ball well. Scotland’s post players fought for boards and showed off their strength. A one-handed dunk by Graham, a 6-foot-4 center, was one of the game’s many highlights.

Several young players were given a lot of playing time as well. Scotland’s group kept fighting while battling fatigue all the way through their fourth and final game of the day, a win against Hines Prep.

It was easy to tell that Scotland’s experienced players don’t want to replicate last season, which ended with an 8-17 record. Scotland finished on the brink of a playoff berth, a remarkable result after the Scots lost seven straight games to start the season.

The program should have a high ceiling this year, especially with the return of Bruce Wall. A key contributor for the Scots as a sophomore, Wall was sidelined last season after suffering a torn ACL during football season. He will bolster Scotland’s senior class this year.

Some big parts of the puzzle are falling into place for Scotland. What happens now depends on the leadership of the senior class and the willingness of the program’s youngest players to buy in to the improvement process.