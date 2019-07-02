Three former Scots named to honor roll

Williams Williams Ward Ward Gibson Gibson

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The work of UNC Pembroke’s student-athletes in the classroom paid dividends again on Monday morning when 164 Braves were named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll, the league office announced.

The Presidential Honor Roll recognizes all student-athletes at the 12 PBC member institutions who had a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the academic year. The honor roll has been divided into four groups: Presidential Scholars, Bronze Scholars, Silver Scholars and Gold Scholars. All student-athletes with a GPA from 3.0 to 3.24 are Presidential Scholars while Bronze Scholars are 3.25 to 3.49; Silver 3.50 to 3.74 and Gold Scholars are those with a 3.75 to 4.00.

Three former Scotland High School athletes made the honor roll: Tre’von Gibson (Gold), Quadrin Williams (Silver) and Logan Ward (Bronze),

It is the 10th-straight year that UNCP has sent 100 or more student-athletes to the distinguished listing – the longest stretch of any of the league’s 12 member institutions – and the sixth time in the last seven years that the department has had 150 or more student-athletes earn the laurel. The Black & Gold has raked in a league-best 1,477 PBC (147.7/year) Presidential Honor Roll laurels over that span as well.

Monday’s announcement marked just the third time in the history of the award that UNCP has had 160 or more student-athletes decorated with the honor. The Black & Gold sent a record 179 student-athletes to PBC Presidential Honor Roll laurels following the 2014-15 athletic season.

The 164 honorees this year also ranked third among the league’s 12 institutions.

The 1,517 student-athletes gives the league 1,000 or more honorees for the 10th consecutive year. Each student-athlete will receive a certificate from the conference office.

