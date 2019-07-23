12U team puts up a fight

Laurinburg’s 12U Optimist baseball team competed in the Cal Ripken Southeast Regional Major 70 baseball tournament last week. Laurinburg’s 12U Optimist baseball team competed in the Cal Ripken Southeast Regional Major 70 baseball tournament last week.

ROANOKE RAPIDS —The Laurinburg Optimist 12U All-Stars fought valiantly in last week’s Cal Ripken Southeast Regional Major 70 baseball tournament. Laurinburg overcame a loss to Winter Park (Florida) in their opener with a 7-5 extra-innings win on Thursday over the Nashville (Tennessee) Reds. The victory kept Laurinburg alive, setting up an elimination matchup with the host Roanoke Rapids Yellow Jackets on Friday.

In a back-and-forth battle that featured a rematch of teams that faced off in the Eastern State Tournament, the Optimist Stars fell 7-5, knocking Laurinburg out one win from the Southeast Region semifinals.

Laurinburg finished All-Star play 7-4, winning its district title before finishing third in state and 1-2 in regionals.

Laurinburg was three-hit by a pair of Floridian southpaws in a 4-0 loss to to Winter Park in their June 17 regional opener. Brennan Grooms, Kaden Johnson and Jackson James had one hit each for Laurinburg, and only two runners reached scoring position in the game. Johnson took the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks in three innings. Grooms kept it close in three innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three.

The Optimist All-Stars banged out a dozen hits on Thursday, including five in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 deadlocked game with three runs in a 7-5 victory over Nashville. Laurinburg went ahead in the top of the first when Grooms walked, stole second and plated on a RBI sac fly by Makaden Hunt. Michael Matt Gilliland hit a leadoff single in the second inning and later snuck into third on an infield hit by Caleb Cheek. Cheek got himself in a rundown, but Gilliland broke home and scored on an unconventional double steal to make the score 2-0.

Hunt beat out an infield single to lead off the third, stole second and was driven in on an RBI double to left by Johnson. Johnson scored on a balk, and Laurinburg was sitting on a 4-0 lead.

Laurinburg squandered almost all of the lead immediately, giving up three runs — two on a throwing error and one on a wild pitch —to make the score 4-3 through three. The third inning marked the beginning of a great relief outing by Patrick Stubbs, who is now 2-0 during All-Star play and has allowed only three hits in nine innings of relief. Stubbs would yield just one hit on this day, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on five walks and three strikeouts. Layton Hardee started and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and one hit batter while fanning one.

The Tennessee All-Stars tied the score with a run in the fifth, and the game would reach extra innings. Knowing a loss meant elimination from Saturday’s Regional semifinals, the Laurinburg All-Stars went to work in the seventh with a bunt single from Grooms, an RBI single from Hunt and back-to-back hits by Johnson and Stubbs to load the bases. Hardee drove a 200-foot RBI sac fly to center to score Hunt, and Jackson slapped a hit to left to bring in Johnson.

Hunt recorded the final out on a grounder to Hardee at short to end the game and earn the save.

Laurinburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in Friday’s win-or-go-home tilt vs. Roanoke Rapids. The speedy Grooms set the table once again with a walk and a steal. Hunt drove him in with a ball to left that he hustled out a double on. Hunt would score on a wild pitch that came on a strikeout.

The bats fell silent in innings two through four, as seven Laurinburg players struck out and the team would find itself trailing 4-2 through four.

Laurinburg’s offense got cooking in the top half of the fifth, as Grant McCoy singled and later came home on a wild pitch. Logan Adner reached on a fielder’s choice, and Grooms’ bunt single moved pinch runner Caleb Cheek to second. A dramatic play occurred when Hunt drove a fly ball to center and Cheek tagged up at third. The throw was good but Cheek was better, hurdling the catcher’s tag with his left leg while keeping his right foot on the ground, thus avoiding the airborne runner violation that would have resulted in an automatic out. Grooms later slid home on a wild pitch, and Laurinburg led 5-4 needing six outs to advance.

It was not to be, however, as Roanoke scored three of their own in the fifth to take the lead for good. Roanoke Rapids brought in Seth Tickel — armed with a fastball clocked in the low-70s — to close out the game. Hardee drew a leadoff walk and Gilliland followed with a hit to right field, but the next three batters were retired in order to end the game.

McCoy went 2-for-3 with a double as Laurinburg’s leading hitter, and he hit a hard shot to right field off Tickel that was caught in the sixth. Hunt was 3-for-5 with two RBI sac fly balls in the last two games, and led his team with four RBIs in the regional. Grooms scored 17 runs in 20 times reaching base during All-Star play.

Kaden Johnson pitched a tough game in the losing effort against Roanoke Rapids. The staff ace also led all Laurinburg hitters with 15 hits in All-Star play. McCoy was second with 10 hits.

The Laurinburg All-Stars were managed by Frankie Concepcion, who was assisted by pitching coach Brian Hardee and third base coach Billy Stubbs. The three men worked tirelessly with the team, making for a memorable experience in what was the last run in Optimist baseball for 10 of the team’s 11 players.

Laurinburg’s 12U Optimist baseball team competed in the Cal Ripken Southeast Regional Major 70 baseball tournament last week. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Team-photo-12U.jpg Laurinburg’s 12U Optimist baseball team competed in the Cal Ripken Southeast Regional Major 70 baseball tournament last week. Contributed photo

Optimist baseball squad competes in regional