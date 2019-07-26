Team Unified competes at nationals

Team Unified, Scotland County’s AAU basketball program, finished in third place in the silver championship bracket at the National Travel Basketball Association Nationals in Myrtle Beach earlier this month. The team, which is known as the Scotland County Hornets, finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. The roster consists of the following players (not as pictured): Zay’mon Gibson, Xavier Johnson, Egypt McLaughlin, Shaun Jennings Jr., Tashad Russell, Semas Morris, Adonis Breeden, Asja Breeden, Kabori Simmons, Shylan Harrell, Da’jaun Gibson, Jamarcus Glenn and Nasiah McLean. Ernest Simmons Jr. is the head coach, and he is assisted by Tra Jones and Armard Moody. Aundrea Reaves is the program’s director. Team Unified, Scotland County’s AAU basketball program, finished in third place in the silver championship bracket at the National Travel Basketball Association Nationals in Myrtle Beach earlier this month. The team, which is known as the Scotland County Hornets, finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. The roster consists of the following players (not as pictured): Zay’mon Gibson, Xavier Johnson, Egypt McLaughlin, Shaun Jennings Jr., Tashad Russell, Semas Morris, Adonis Breeden, Asja Breeden, Kabori Simmons, Shylan Harrell, Da’jaun Gibson, Jamarcus Glenn and Nasiah McLean. Ernest Simmons Jr. is the head coach, and he is assisted by Tra Jones and Armard Moody. Aundrea Reaves is the program’s director.

Team Unified, Scotland County’s AAU basketball program, finished in third place in the silver championship bracket at the National Travel Basketball Association Nationals in Myrtle Beach earlier this month. The team, which is known as the Scotland County Hornets, finished the tournament with a 2-3 record. The roster consists of the following players (not as pictured): Zay’mon Gibson, Xavier Johnson, Egypt McLaughlin, Shaun Jennings Jr., Tashad Russell, Semas Morris, Adonis Breeden, Asja Breeden, Kabori Simmons, Shylan Harrell, Da’jaun Gibson, Jamarcus Glenn and Nasiah McLean. Ernest Simmons Jr. is the head coach, and he is assisted by Tra Jones and Armard Moody. Aundrea Reaves is the program’s director.