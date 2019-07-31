Parker Byrd named Elite Hitter after tournament

Parker Byrd waits at shortstop during one of Scotland’s baseball games last season. Parker Byrd waits at shortstop during one of Scotland’s baseball games last season.

Parker Byrd, a rising sophomore baseball player at Scotland High School, was named to the Elite Hitters team at the World Wood Bat Association 15U National Championship in mid-July in Cartersville, Georgia.

Byrd competed with his showcase team, the South Charlotte Panthers. Byrd’s stats weren’t readily available, but he helped lead his team to a 2-1 record in the championship bracket.

The Panthers finished pool play with a 7-0 record. The team’s roster includes players from schools all around North Carolina. Five of the team’s players, including Byrd, have already made their college committments. Byrd committed to East Carolina as a freshman.

In his first season with the Fighting Scots, Byrd posted a .283 batting average and a .429 on-base percentage. He led the team with 20 runs scored.

Parker Byrd waits at shortstop during one of Scotland’s baseball games last season. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_byrd-ss.jpg Parker Byrd waits at shortstop during one of Scotland’s baseball games last season. Laurinburg Exchange file photo

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.