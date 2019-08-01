Challenging schedule awaits Scotland’s football team

Scotland football players run through drills during one of the team’s summer workouts. The Fighting Scots open their season on Aug. 23 against Southeast Guilford. Scotland football players run through drills during one of the team’s summer workouts. The Fighting Scots open their season on Aug. 23 against Southeast Guilford.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s football team had its first official practice on Thursday morning. The countdown to the Fighting Scots’ season opener at home against Southeast Guilford on Aug. 23 is now on.

The Scots have a challenging start to the season. Like Scotland, Southeast Guilford is coming off a state championship game appearance. Hoggard, Scotland’s opponent in week two, finished with a 10-2 record last season. Scotland and Hoggard previously met in the East Regional of the 2017 4A state playoffs. Scotland won 47-46 in overtime.

“It’s definitely going to be a test, but I think part of our success last year, when we went 5-5, is that we don’t play anyone in the playoffs that’s better than what we play in the regular season,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “Nobody will say yes to playing us that isn’t a good team.”

The Scots have more tough tests scheduled before the season starts. They’ll scrimmage Dillon for the third straight year at the Battle of the Carolinas Jamboree on Monday, Aug. 12, at Lumberton High School. Scotland will then scrimmage Cape Fear four days later at the Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree at Gray’s Creek High School

Bailey said playing challenging opponents early on will help his team find its identity.

“You find out a little bit about yourself,” Bailey said. “A lot of times you get a false sense of how good you are by beating up on some cupcakes.”

“… some coaches like that, the comfort of knowing they’ll get six, seven or eight wins for sure,” he added. “I look at our schedule and I don’t know if there’s any ‘for sure’ ones. We’ve got to work to win them all, but I think that does prepare us for the playoffs, and lets us find out a little bit about ourselves.”

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

