Smart says Zamir White is cleared to practice

ATHENS, Ga. — Zamir White is back to doing what he does best.

The Scotland High graduate and current University of Georgia running back is returning to action after recovering from the second ACL tear of his career, head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Friday.

“Zamir’s cleared,” Smart said. “So, again, we’ll do everything like normal. He’ll be thudded just like every other back will be thudded and we’ll progress from there.”

White has been on the mend since suffering an ACL tear during a non-contact drill last summer. At that point, White was coming back from another ACL tear that happened during his senior season at Scotland.

“He’s doing well. He’s ready to go out and compete,” Smart said. “Excited to have him out there. He’s excited to be back.”

White, a redshirt freshman, is part of a running back corps that also includes junior D’Andre Swift, senior Brian Herrien, sophomore James Cook and true freshman Kenny McIntosh.

The Bulldogs begin their season with a game at Vanderbilt on Aug. 31.

White was the nation’s top running back prospect as a high school senior. He rushed for a combined 7,169 yards and 119 touchdowns during his four years at Scotland. White averaged just over 14 yards per carry as a senior.

