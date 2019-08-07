SAU men’s soccer team picked to finish 11th in conference

ASHEVILLE — St. Andrews University’s men’s soccer team was picked to finish 11th in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Coaches’ Preseason Poll released Tuesday.

The Knights finished with an overall record of 2-12-1 last season. They went 1-9 in conference play, with their only league win coming against Union College.

Reinhardt (Ga.) is the favorite to win the conference championship. Reinhardt received four of 11 first-place votes in collecting a total of 114 voting points. The Eagles went 14-4-2 overall and finished second during the regular season in 2018 with a 7-2-1 league mark. Reinhardt won the tournament title and advanced to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

Point and Tennessee Wesleyan tied for the second spot. Point the 2018 regular-season crown with a 9-1 conference mark. The Skyhawks went 16-2-1 overall last season and received five first-place votes and tallied 103 points. Tennessee Wesleyan, meanwhile, also collected 103 points along with the remaining first-place vote. The Bulldogs went 13-6-1 overall and 7-3 in conference play last season.

Rounding out the top five are Bryan with 99 points and Union with 82 points.

Only the top eight teams will advance to the AAC Tournament, which will begin on Friday, Nov. 2. The semifinal round is set for Nov. 6 with the championship match slated for Nov. 9.

The Knights open their season on Aug. 29 at Regent University. Their first home match is on Aug. 31 against Middle Georgia State College. St. Andrews is coached by Stevan Hernandez, who is entering his 14th season with the team.