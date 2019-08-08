St. Andrews football players ‘take ownership’ of program

St. Andrews football players gather around head coach David Harper (black shorts) near the end of a preseason workout on Thursday morning. St. Andrews football players gather around head coach David Harper (black shorts) near the end of a preseason workout on Thursday morning.

LAURINBURG — The culture of St. Andrews University’s football team is taking shape as the program enters its third season.

David Harper, the team’s head coach since its inaugural season in 2017, said his upperclassmen have taken on significant roles in that process.

“Right now I’m really pleased with the upperclassmen leadership taking ownership of the program,” Harper said after a preseason workout on Thursday. “That takes pressure off of us discipline-wise and with the execution of plays. We’ve got some guys that have been in the program, and they’ve got a young guy in front of them. They’re coaching (the younger players).

“The past two years they couldn’t coach them because they didn’t know,” he added. “But now they know, so now you have more eyes on people, so you become a better team.”

The Knights began their preseason camp this week. They are a month away from their season opener against Keiser University on Sept. 7. But the Knights want to make sure their fundamentals are sharp before they focus on their next opponent.

“Fundamentals is everything,” Harper said. “If you’re not fundamentally sound, I don’t care what talent level you have.”

Several experienced returners are helping with that process. Two of those returners, quarterback Dashaun Ferguson and long snapper Jacob Young, prepped at Scotland High School.

Ferguson shared quarterback duties with Kacey Otto last season, and Harper said that could happen again this year. Also in the mix is junior Andrew Fowler, who transferred in from Tusculum University.

“Ferg and Otto have been in the system. I don’t expect them to get beaten out,” Harper said.

The Knight’ running back corps received a boost when junior Trevor McNeil returned to the program. McNeil was the team’s leading rusher two years ago, but he wasn’t with the Knights last season.

Slot receiver Kashard Cohens is also a returning leader for the offense. He was a first team All-Mid-South Conference selection last year.

“I think one of our strengths is our wideouts,” Harper said. “We’ve got some depth there. I think our skill level on offense is pretty good.”

On defense, Harper said he’s looking for big performances from defensive end Darius West and defensive tackle B.J. Houston. West earned first team all-conference honors last year. In the secondary, sophomore Idris Strange is back after earning all-conference honors and leading the Knights with four interceptions last year.

Harper said he likes how is starting lineup is coming together, although he’s keeping an eye on a few areas of concern — such as a lack of depth in some areas, and the health of the offensive line.

Overall, Harper is happy with how much the young football program has developed.

“Our players are starting to take ownership of the program, and that’s what we need at this point in time with where we’re at as a program,” Harper said. “Our players have to have more ownership and more say in the program, because it’s their program. I’m just the lead guy. If the players don’t buy in, and the players don’t coach other players on and off of the field, then you’ve got issues.”

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

