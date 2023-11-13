VANCEBORO, N.C. — A cold and rainy day at Cottonwood Farm, hosted by East Carolina University, didn’t stop the St. Andrews hunter seat team from shining Saturday at its last International Horse Show Association show of the season.

To recap, the Knights took home the high point team, and the high point rider was Savannah Hutto, who also finished in first place in open fences and second place in the open flat. Lani Purdue came in third place in intermediate fences and first in the intermediate flat; Abby Rhea took first in limit fences and was fifth in the limit flat, two spots behind Gracie Edmundson, who was fifth; Gracie Auteri came in third, and Hailey Graham was sixth in the novice; and Julia King finished in third in the intro.

The St. Andrews western team also competed over the weekend at Virginia Tech University’s IHSA Show. The team finished Day 2 of the competition as the high point team, and Lily Roman brought home the high point rider ribbon.