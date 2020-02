Scotland High’s football team ran through some drills before competing in an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday night. The team’s fitness was tested as the temperature hovered around 90 degrees. Scotland will scrimmage Dillon at the Battle of the Carolinas on Monday at 8 p.m. at Lumberton High School. A few discounted tickets are still being sold for $5 at Scotland High. Tickets will cost $7 at the gate.

