The Sandhills Seahawks are a local AAU travel football program that helps raise the next wave of youth athletes. We are a nonprofit organization. Our program consists of 102 athletes on our four teams — 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U — and our cheer program. This season, all four teams made the NCAAU playoffs, with our 6U and 10U teams being the state runner-up and our 8U team being the NCAAU 2023 state champions.

Our 6U, 8U, and 12U teams have qualified to play for a national title in Davenport, Florida, the week of Dec. 11-16. We would like to ask for your generosity and support of our very worthwhile program. Your kind donation will help transport, house, and feed our players needing assistance on this trip.

In return for donating, we will spotlight your business on our website as a proud Sandhills Seahawks sponsor.

To donate, contact coach Kasey Monroe by phone at 910-434-2308 or by email at Sandhillss[email protected]. Checks can be made out to Sandhills Seahawks.