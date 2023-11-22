PEMBROKE — The Scotland women’s wrestling team finished in fifth with 52 team points in the 2023 Pirate Round Robin at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Wednesday.

Havelock finished first with 110.5 points, Lumberton was second with 106, Cleveland was third with 87, Pinecrest was fourth with 60, Seaforth was sixth with nine, and Glenn was seventh with zero.

Latia Williams and Dawson Blue were the Lady Scots’ highest finishers on the day, coming in second. In the 165-pound weight class, Williams fell to Pinecrest’s Saoirse Moler by a 13-10 decision in the third round; Williams lost to Havelock’s Emma Ferlin in the first round via a 13-8 decision and pinned Lumberton’s Edit Saavedra (2:18) in the second round.

At 132, Blue pinned her first-round opponent, Lumberton’s Yahida Fricks (0:25), and did so to her second-round opponent, Cleveland’s Leah Guzman (1:36), before falling by pinfall to Havelock’s Kennedie Snow (2:49) in the third, and being pinned Havelock’s Maura Griffee (0:47) in the fifth after not wrestling in the fourth.

Scotland’s Shayleigh Ward, Shyanne White, and Campbell Gross each came in third in their respective weight classes. At 145, Ward lost her first two matches via pinfall and won by pinfall over Havelock’s Hannah VanKemske (1:49) in the third round.

At 152, White was pinned by Cleveland’s Anna Norwood (2:00) in the first round and pinned again by Seaforth’s Keira Rosenmarkle (4:26) in the third round.

Gross, at 120, won by pinfall in her first and third-round matches, was pinned in her second-round match, and lost in the fourth round to Havelock’s Peyton Butler via injury default (0:16).

Minnie Locklear placed fourth for Scotland at 120 after being pinned in her first four matches, then winning by pinfall to Pinecrest’s Leila Padua (1:38) in the fifth round.

At 185, Carina Ammons came in fifth after being pinned in the first three rounds, then pinned by Havelock’s Kyndal Harris (1:02) in the fifth round.

Scotland’s Caydence Deese placed sixth at 125 after losing via pinfall in her first four matches and being pinned in the fifth round by Pinecrest’s Abbie Enloe (0:48).

Scotland men’s wrestling takes fifth

The Scotland men’s wrestling team finished in fifth place at the Pirate Round Robin event after getting 58 team points; Pinecrest was first with 177.5, Lumberton was second with 157, Havelock was third with 102.5, Glenn was fourth with 76.5, and Cleveland was sixth with 52.

In the 215-pound weight class, Vinny Butera was the lone first-place finisher for Scotland. Butera pinned Lumberton’s Deric Fullmore (5:49) in the second round after not wrestling in the first, pinned Pinecrest’s Davin Morris (5:18) in the third, pinned Glenn’s Jeremiah Thompson (3:19) in the fourth but lost via pinfall in the fifth to Havelock’s Gabe Verspoor (0:33).

At 106, Scotland’s Josh Smith placed second, winning his first-round match by pinfall before being pinned in the second round by Lumberton’s Alexander Moody (3:10).

Thomas Salinas and Joshua Stone both placed third for Scotland. At 138, Salinas won his second and fourth-round matchups with a pin but lost in the third by a 10-8 decision; Salinas also was pinned in the fifth by Pinecrest’s Brett Finn (2:32).

At 285, Stone was pinned in the first and fourth rounds, won by pinfall in the third, and in the fifth, pinned Pinecrest’s Duncan Obst (0:35).

Scotland had four wrestlers take fourth. Lucius Williams, at 120, won his first-round match by pinfall before being pinned in his next three; Williams was pinned by Lumberton’s Damicquen Powell (3:24) in the fifth.

At 132, Donerio Graham lost via pinfall in the first, fourth, and fifth rounds and pinned his third-round opponent; Graham was pinned by Cleveland’s Ken Mandel (4:34) in the fifth.

Nikoda Driggers, at 150, was pinned in all three of his matches; Driggers lost in the third round to Havelock’s Josh Whalen (1:24).

Anthony Pate, at 157, won by pinfall in the first and fifth rounds but lost by tech fall in the second and third rounds and by pinfall in the fourth; Pate won over Havelock’s Wesley Gladkowski (4:56) in the fifth.

At 175, Scotland’s Braxten Hewett took fifth after falling by pinfall in the first, third, and fourth rounds and by tech fall in the second; Hewett fell to Havelock’s Jovanni Romero-Simmons in the fourth (0:33).

Brayden Richardson finished in sixth for Scotland at 126 after being pinned in all five of his matches; Richardson lost to Pinecrest’s Ethan Finn (0:24) in the fifth.