Last month, I must have stepped on some toes and ruffled some feathers. And if that’s the case, I might as well be plucking the whole turkey. The subject this go-around: Scotland High School football. The reason: stagnation. The motive: some fans are fed up. The solution: well, read on.

Now, the target here is not the Fighting Scots players because heaven forbids a random parent attempts to bloop-bloop me in a Walmart. Actually, these players are some of the most dedicated athletes in this county, having played in the Parks and Recreation and independent leagues since their youth and furthering their skills at the middle school level. No, they are not the problem here.

Having been a Scotland High School graduate in 2001 (the last best class ever) and a Fighting Scots fan since the sixth grade when my dad took me to my first Scotland football game, over the years, I have seen the highs and lows of this slowly stagnating football program for at least the past 25 years, along with others sharing the current stance.

We have seen repeatable losing seasons under Mark Barnes, Chip Williams’ turnabout leading us to our first state championship, and now, we’re in the ebb and flow of the Richard Bailey era.

And this is where the problem comes in.

After winning the state championship in 2011, the expectation level of the football program seemed to skyrocket overnight. Scotland County was put on the map as a contender for the first time, and we needed to continue that claim to fame. Enter Bailey, a winning coach with a proven track record, ready to take the momentum from a retiring Williams and catapult Scotland football to a level it has never seen before, or at least that was what was thought.

Bailey has gotten the Scots multiple conference championships, regional titles, and state championship games. But winning the big dance has been out of his grasp at every encounter, even in 2017 when he had his best shot at the championship. But an injured Zamir White crippled the Scotland offense, leaving Bailey to rely on a one-play miracle of a quarterback keeper from Warren Bell that he ran in almost nine out of 10 plays for the duration of the playoffs.

Yes, folks, here it is, the bane of Scotland football’s current existence and apparently that of Bailey laid bare for everyone to know and see (trust me, it’s whispered on the wind each week in the stands of Pate Stadium). For as much knowledge and experience as he has, Bailey constantly puts his eggs in one basket and pays for it every time in crucial moments, costing his team much-needed wins and cheating himself out of more than he deserves.

This is a man with over 200 career wins. And yet for all that, he cannot get out of his own way long enough to understand that his heavy reliance on a run game will get him by against weaker opponents. But when it comes to the championship-caliber teams, they have his number every single time. Yes, Bailey has pulled off the impossible at times, for example, taking his team to the state championship in a 5-5 season where the critics predicted his playoff exit on a weekly basis. But for all of this, the inability to take criticism from the smart fans who see week in and week out the house of cards that is the Scotland offense’s current iteration in the form of a pitch play to Zay Jones as a constant throwback to having White in the backfield could yet again rear its ugly head up to bite him in yet another critical moment.

Hopefully, this won’t be the case. But if trends prove true, it is on the horizon. But hey, what do the smart fans that stay until the end of the game know anyway, right? They are just told to come to the game, keep their opinions to themselves, and cheer for the home team.

Aside from this, a stiff-necked coaching staff is only one part of the many factors that have stagnated the fan experience at Pate Stadium in recent years. The installment of the current scoreboard was touted as a huge advertising and entertainment opportunity, and at an investment of $250,000, one would think that this venture would yield such an increased value. However, this has hardly been the case as annual sponsorship has dwindled over the years, visuals have been somewhat sketchy, and the same lackluster videos, music, and animations have been overplayed time and time again.

The player introductions have been a refreshing welcome recently and stand to recognize and familiarize fans with the home-team roster. However, copying the played-out ’90s Chicago Bulls theme and using the same classic rock songs for every game since 2015 has really put a sour taste in my mouth. When I am out there and have heard the same drab playing five to six times per half, I often roll my eyes, drown it out, and categorize it as cringe-worthy. It’s uneventful, unentertaining, and almost the equivalent of nails on a chalkboard.

Each season should bring new animations, advertising plugs, soundbites, and music to keep fans interested in the venue while they are at Pate Stadium. The public address announcer is yet another area of stagnation. In most of the other stadiums I have visited during away games for the Scots, the PA announcer is upbeat, exciting, and rallying the fans up. He is excited to announce a first down by his home team and lets them know how he feels when a touchdown is scored. I don’t feel this excitement at Pate Stadium, and I have good reason to believe other fans share the same consensus.

It just feels bland. We need someone who is hungry to stirrup a turned-off Scotland County crowd. All of this leads me to one question: is it really that hard to come up with new ideas for each season, or have we hit a comfort zone of complacency, thinking that fans are just going to be okay with the subpar entertainment being offered for now almost $10 a ticket per game? If it is the former, we can save that little bit of money, listen to the game on the local radio, and put it to use elsewhere. And if it’s the former, maybe it’s time to reinvent the wheel. I could also go into a tirade on the fair-weathered fans, but they pretty much speak for themselves weekly when they exit the game before it’s over.

The real fans, however, are tired of the halfhearted effort under the guise of making us think this is the best that can be done to entertain fans at a Scotland football game. Personally, I am tired of the same weekly missionary routines of coming to Pate Stadium, watching the same worn-out video packages, the tired-out flairs of a team suffering from stagnation because the adults have put the car on cruise control and are holding back the players from realizing their potential. And I am certainly tired of a coaching staff that refuses to self-reflect on its shortcomings, so we can become that small-city team that the big cities want to be like.

No, it’s not “negative” fans holding back the Fighting Scots from stepping to the next level; it’s one man who tells his assistants and the community that the smart fans don’t know what they are talking about. We get that janked hassle from city leaders all the time; the last person we need to hear it from is the winning coach we are supposed to get behind.

In addition to fixing the pitfalls in his offense, Bailey should prioritize fixing relations with the team’s fanbase and quit lowkey dunking on them during his weekly radio show. If he is not going to do what it takes to win a state championship, he at least owes us that much.

And with that, and as always, go Scots.